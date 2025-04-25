2025年04月25日 11時30分 ハードウェア

モトローラが折りたたみスマホ「razr 60」「razr 60 ultra」を発表、AI機能「moto ai」を専用ボタンで呼び出し可能



モトローラの発表会イベント「Motorola Grobal Mega Launch 2025」が現地時間4月24日12時から開催され、折りたたみスマートフォンの「motorola razr 60」「motorola razr 60 ultra」や高性能カメラ搭載の「motorola edge 60」「motorola edge 60 pro」などが発表されました。



「motorola razr 60 ultra」は折りたたみスマートフォンとして最大かつ最も鮮やかという内側ディスプレイを持つ端末で、外側ディスプレイには高強度ガラス素材「Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic」を世界で初採用しています。



折りたたみ端末で重要なヒンジには新設計のチタン補強ヒンジを使用し、IP48の防水・防塵に対応しています。搭載プロセッサはSnapdragon 8 Eliteで、Snapdragon 8 Gen 3と比べてCPUパフォーマンスは45％、グラフィック性能は40％向上しました。



また、本体側面に専用ボタンが設けられ、AI機能「moto ai」にすぐにアクセス可能になっています。





「razr 60」は「razr 60 ultra」の廉価版にあたり、手頃な価格で折りたたみスマートフォンを使ってみたいという人に最適なモデルだとのこと。





「motorola edge 60 pro」はモトローラ初の「クアッドカーブ端末」で、ソニーのLYTIA 700Cセンサーと4つのプロ仕様カメラを搭載し、防水・防塵はIP68/IP69対応と最高レベルの保護性能を備えています。





メインカメラは50MPでLYTIA 700Cセンサー使用。このほか、50MPの超広角、10MPの望遠、50MPのフロントカメラを搭載。背面はキャンバス調仕上げとレザー調仕上げの2種類の素材を使用しています。5200mAhの大容量バッテリーを搭載し、68W TurboPower急速充電によりわずか8分で1日分の充電が完了します。





なお、いずれの端末も日本での販売予定は未定となっています。

