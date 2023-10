2023年10月6日にAmazonの衛星インターネット通信「Project Kuiper」がプロトタイプ衛星の打ち上げへ

Launch Weather Officer Melody Lovin from the @SLDelta45 meteorology team predicts an 80 percent chance of acceptable conditions for Friday's #AtlasV launch of the #Amazon #ProjectKuiper #Protoflight. Launch window opens at 2pmEDT (1800 UTC).

