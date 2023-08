「Papers, Please」誕生10周年記念で生まれた無料デメイク作品「LCD, Please」プレイレビュー

"Papers, Please" is 10 years old today! Hell of a time slip.



Thank you to everyone that's supported me and my games over the last decade.



* $1.99 sale, all platforms

* Goods + soundtrack

* Donation to https://t.co/CkHb6cGi5u

* New de-make: LCD, Pleasehttps://t.co/xBO2oPXQdT pic.twitter.com/ZNazmn570P