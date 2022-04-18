「Twitterに言論の自由を求めることは苦痛を伴う」とイーロン・マスクにRedditの元CEOが忠告
Twitterの筆頭株主となった上に5兆円超でTwitterの完全買収まで提案したイーロン・マスク氏について、英語圏最大の英語圏最大のソーシャルブックマークサイト・Redditの元CEOが、実際に言論の自由が存在したインターネット黎明(れいめい)期を例に挙げて「Twitterに言論の自由を求めることは苦痛を伴う」と語りました。
新たにマスク氏が求める「インターネット上の言論の自由」に苦言を呈したのは、2012年から2014年までRedditのCEOを務めたYishan Wong氏。同氏によると、マスク氏のTwitter買収について何度もコメントを求められたので、Twitterで語ることにしたとのこと。
I've now been asked multiple times for my take on Elon's offer for Twitter.— Yishan (@yishan)
So fine, this is what I think about that. I will assume the takeover succeeds, and he takes Twitter private. (I have little knowledge/insight into how actual takeover battles work or play out)
Wong氏が解説しているのは、「インターネット上に言論の自由が存在した時代もあったが、今はモデレーションありきにシフトした」という点について。同氏の指摘は、かつて1990年代のWeb 1.0時代や2005年頃のFacebook登場以前には、実際に言論の自由が行き届いた時代があったというところから始まります。
There is this old culture of the internet, roughly Web 1.0 (late 90s) and early Web 2.0, pre-Facebook (pre-2005), that had a very strong free speech culture.— Yishan (@yishan)
1990年代のアメリカでは言論の自由が主流で、検閲に関心があったのはポルノ規制を求める宗教的保守派程度。こうした時代の中で育ったマスク氏たちの世代には「インターネットは自由で、人間の精神を開花させ、テクノロジーが新たに黄金期を生み出す」という楽観主義が流行しましたが、実際にRedditを運営したWong氏が直面した現実はこうした楽観主義とは異なるものだったとのこと。
This free speech idea arose out of a culture of late-90s America where the main people who were interested in censorship were religious conservatives. In practical terms, this meant that they would try to ban porn (or other imagined moral degeneracy) on the internet.— Yishan (@yishan)
Wong氏が言っているのは、インターネットは現実を反映するような「文化戦場」の場になっているという問題です。例えば「Woke」と呼ばれる急進的左派思想は「Redditのようなプラットフォーム側が左派側を不当に扱っており、その例にはいとまがない」と主張します。他方、中道右派やリバタリアンは、「プラットフォームはブラック・ライブズ・マターやLGBTQの問題が持ち上がった際に左派に加担し、その証拠は多数ある」と主張します。
The internet is not a "frontier" where people can go "to be free," it's where the entire world is now, and every culture war is being fought on it.— Yishan (@yishan)
It's the MAIN battlefield for our culture wars.
つまり左派・右派はどちらも「プラットフォーム側は相手の肩を持っている」と主張し続けているわけです。これについてWong氏は「どちらの側も嘘をついているわけではなく、実際にモデレーション執行時に生じたミスによってそういう印象が生じる」と解説します。
Neither side is lying.— Yishan (@yishan)
Mostly, it's really because enforcement is hard, and there are LOTS of errors. There's a separate emerging problem (more FB than Twitter) where AI models make inhumane/dystopian judgments that can't be appealed, but that's a separate issue.
長年Redditの運営に携わってきたWong氏によると、一連の左派・右派対立に関するプラットフォーム側の本音は「政治的な問題はどうでも良くて、そんなことに関わらずに新規機能の追加に時間を割きたい」とのこと。ときには特定のプラットフォームが右派・左派のどちらかに寄っているという話もありますが、実際には運営側は心の底から「政治的な話はどうでも良い」と考えているというのがWong氏の見解です。
They would like you (the users) to stop squabbling over stupid shit and causing drama so that they can spend their time writing more features and not have to adjudicate your stupid little fights.— Yishan (@yishan)
しかし、こうした運営側の願望にもかかわらず、近年のSNSは検閲とも評されるモデレーションありきにシフトしています。この理由について、Wong氏は「ソーシャルネットワークの基本的な構造的性質によって、運営会社が介入せざるを得ないほどの爆発的な争いを生み出すようなコーナーケースが絶えず存在し続けるということです」と語ります。つまり、「前述の右派・左派論争が介入が必要なレベルにまで過熱するケースがあるので、モデレーションせざるをえない」という意見というわけです。
What happens is that because of the fundamental structural nature of social networks, it is always possible for a corner case to emerge where people get into an explosive fight and the company running the social network has to step in.— Yishan (@yishan)
Again: Omega Events
SNSの運営側が規制しているのは特定の話題ではなく、「特定の話題に関するユーザーの言動」です。こうした規制の撤廃を望むならば、「言い争いをやめて仲良くしましょう」とWong氏は主張します。
You really want to avoid censorship on social networks? Here is the solution:— Yishan (@yishan)
Stop arguing. Play nice. The catch: everyone has to do it at once.
I guarantee you, if you do that, there will be NO CENSORSHIP OF ANY TOPIC on any social network.
しかし、現実に「言い争いをやめて仲良くする」ということができているのかというと、スパムなどのひどい言動を繰り返すユーザーや、時には現実世界の犯罪を行うユーザーも出ています。
massive amounts of horrible behavior, spam-level posting, and abuse that spilled over into the real world - e.g. harrassment of public officials and doctors, racially-motivated crimes, etc.— Yishan (@yishan)
このような問題は、1990年代のWeb 1.0時代や2005年頃のFacebook登場以前の古き良きインターネットにはほとんど見られない問題でした。こうした時代の中で育ったマスク氏は「検閲を取り払っても問題ない」と考えているものの、もはやインターネットは誰でも使える時代になったため、古い時代のルールが現代に通用しなくなったというのがWong氏の指摘です。
So: my take is this:@elonmusk, I'm all with you on the Values Of The Old Internet.— Yishan (@yishan)
This is not The Old Internet. That is gone. It is sad. It's not because the platforms killed it.
