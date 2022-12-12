ネットサービス

Twitterの大規模内部リークから「トランプ元大統領を永久BANした際」の詳細が明らかに


ジャーナリストのマット・タイービ氏らがTwitterの社内文書を「Twitterファイル(THE TWITTER FILES)」としてリークしており、その第3弾＆第4弾としてドナルド・トランプ元大統領がTwitterアカウントを永久凍結された際の出来事が明らかになっています。

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files
THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP
Part One: October 2020-January 6th

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


Twitter Files Part 3 reveals what led to Trump's removal from social media platform | Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/media/twitter-files-part-3-reveals-what-led-trumps-removal-social-media-platform

Twitterファイルの第3弾は、2021年1月6日に起きた連邦議会議事堂での暴動および1月8日にTwitter上からトランプ元大統領のTwitterアカウントが永久凍結された際の出来事について。Twitterと連邦政府機関が継続的にやり取りしてきた内容を記した文書から、永久凍結が行われる数カ月前からTwitter社内の基準が低下していたこと、上級幹部が社内のポリシーに違反する決定を下していたことなどが分かるそうです。

3. We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies.

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


トランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結するという決定がどうであれ、「1月6日から8日にかけてのTwitter内部でのコミュニケーションには、明らかに歴史的な重要性がある」とタイービ氏。なお、Twitterはトランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結したのち、すぐに新たな権限処理を始めており、これは次期大統領であると目されていたジョー・バイデン氏のTwitterアカウントを凍結するための準備であったとタイービ氏は指摘しています。ただし、同タイミングでの社内でのやり取りで、別の幹部が「新政権はどうしても必要な場合を除いてTwitterを永久凍結されることはない」と述べており、凍結準備はあくまでも有事への備えだったことが示唆されています。

6. As soon as they finished banning Trump, Twitter execs started processing new power. They prepared to ban future presidents and White Houses – perhaps even Joe Biden. The “new administration,” says one exec, “will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary.” pic.twitter.com/lr66YgDlGy

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


Twitterの社内文書によると、Twitterがトランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結した理由は、「ある幹部が『周囲の状況』と呼ぶものが理由だった」そうです。この周囲の状況は、「トランプ元大統領とその支持者が選挙前から4年以上にわたり行ってきた行為」であるとのこと。トランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結するか否かについての内部討論の大部分は、1月6日から8日にかけての3日間で行われたものの、それよりも数カ月前から討論の知的枠組みは少しずつ築かれてきていたことも明らかになっています。

8. The bulk of the internal debate leading to Trump’s ban took place in those three January days. However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months preceding the Capitol riots.

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


「1月6日以前のTwitterは、自動化されたルールベースの施行と、上級管理職による主観的なモデレーションを独自に組み合わせたものになっていた」とタイービ氏。また、Twitterは可視性を操作するための膨大なツールを所有しており、そのほとんどが1月6日以前にトランプ元大統領に向けられていたそうです。

9. Before J6, Twitter was a unique mix of automated, rules-based enforcement, and more subjective moderation by senior executives. As @BariWeiss reported, the firm had a vast array of tools for manipulating visibility, most all of which were thrown at Trump (and others) pre-J6.

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


しかし、1月6日以降、Twitterの社内Slackには同社の幹部が連邦政府機関との強化された関係から抜け出すことを模索していることがわかるやり取りが残されているとのこと。

11. After J6, internal Slacks show Twitter executives getting a kick out of intensified relationships with federal agencies. Here’s Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth, lamenting a lack of “generic enough” calendar descriptions to concealing his “very interesting” meeting partners. pic.twitter.com/kgC4eGykcO

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


また、Twitter社内で利用されていたSlackの一部チャンネルは、2020年後半から2021年初頭にかけてTwitterの最高幹部の考え方がどのように変化していったのかを知るための絶好の情報源になっているとタイービ氏。トランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結したのちに建てられたあるチャンネルでは、選挙関連コンテンツの削除や、注目度の高いTwitterアカウントに対しての永久凍結処理についての議論が行われていたそうです。このチャンネルではポルノ・詐欺・脅迫といった問題に対処するセーフティオペレーションや、上級政策幹部が対話を行っており、両者の間には「ある程度の緊張感があった」とタイービ氏は言及しています。

14. On October 8th, 2020, executives opened a channel called “us2020_xfn_enforcement.” Through J6, this would be home for discussions about election-related removals, especially ones that involved “high-profile” accounts (often called “VITs” or “Very Important Tweeters”). pic.twitter.com/xH29h4cYt9

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


ただし、このチャンネルに参加してアカウントの永久凍結処理に携わっていた上級政策幹部らは、トランプ元大統領が関与する重大なケースでさえ、推測・直感・Google検索に基づきコンテンツの成否を判断していたと指摘されています。

17. During this time, executives were also clearly liaising with federal enforcement and intelligence agencies about moderation of election-related content. While we’re still at the start of reviewing the #TwitterFiles, we’re finding out more about these interactions every day.

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


一方で、Twitterの幹部は選挙関連コンテンツのモデレーションについて、連邦執行機関および諜報機関と明確に連絡を取り合っていたことも明らかになっています。Twitterは連邦捜査局(FBI)からのツイート削除要請に対しては迅速に対応していたことも判明しています。しかし、トランプ陣営やホワイトハウス、共和党からのモデレーションリクエストはSlack上で一切議題に挙がっていないそうです。トランプ陣営側からのモデレーションリクエストが一切なかったとは考えづらいため、これらのリクエストには一切応じていなかった可能性が考えられます。

27. Examining the entire election enforcement Slack, we didn’t see one reference to moderation requests from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans generally. We looked. They may exist: we were told they do. However, they were absent here.

— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi)


このようなTwitterのモデレーションを統括する上級幹部の政治思想の偏りは他の場面でも指摘されており、実際、Twitter従業員による政治献金の90％超が民主党に寄付されてきたことが指摘されています。

As context, it's important to understand that Twitter’s staff & senior execs were overwhelmingly progressive.

In 2018, 2020, and 2022, 96%, 98%, & 99% of Twitter staff's political donations went to Democrats. https://t.co/XdwkdPwYVQ

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD)


なお、タイービ氏の公開したTwitterファイル第3弾について、Twitterのイーロン・マスクCEOは「Twitterファイル第3弾。大統領の脱プラットフォーム」とツイート。

The Twitter Files, Part 3

Deplatforming the President https://t.co/nvdlRNYXxA

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)


さらに、「大統領の脱Twitter(続き)」とツイートし、Twitterファイルの第4弾を引用リツイートしています。

Deplatforming the President (cont.) https://t.co/Q51Ala4SNz

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)


Twitterファイルの第4弾はタイービ氏とは別のジャーナリストであるMichael Shellenberger氏が投稿しています。これによると、トランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結すると決定した際、Twitter社内では上級幹部が「トランプ氏のアカウントを永久凍結するための正当な理由を作ること」「他の政治指導者とは区別し、トランプ氏だけのためにポリシーの変更を求めること」「トランプ氏をTwitterから締め出すことで、言論の自由または民主主義に影響をおよぼさないよう配慮すること」などを求めていたことがわかります。

On Jan 7, senior Twitter execs:

- create justifications to ban Trump

- seek a change of policy for Trump alone, distinct from other political leaders

- express no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban

This #TwitterFiles is reported with @lwoodhouse

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD)


Twitterファイルの第4弾によると、Twitterは何年もの間「Twitterからトランプを追放しろ」という声に抗ってきたそうです。そして、2018年には「世界の指導者をTwitter上から締め出すことは、重要な情報を隠すことにつながり、彼らの言動に関する必要な議論を妨げることになる」として、トランプ元大統領を含む政治家のTwitterアカウントをプラットフォームにとどめておくための理由付けを行っています。

For years, Twitter had resisted calls to ban Trump.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter,” it wrote in 2018, “would hide important info... [and] hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”https://t.co/qaqklHOHjc

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD)


しかし、連邦議会議事堂襲撃事件が起こったのち、当時のTwitterのジャック・ドーシーCEOに対する内外からの圧力は一気に高まったとのこと。その圧力の一例として挙げられているのが、元大統領夫人であるミシェル・オバマ氏を筆頭とした、著名人からの「トランプをTwitterから永久追放しろ」という呼びかけツイート。

But after the events of Jan 6, the internal and external pressure on Twitter CEO @jack grows.

Former First Lady @michelleobama , tech journalist @karaswisher , @ADL , high-tech VC @ChrisSacca , and many others, publicly call on Twitter to permanently ban Trump. pic.twitter.com/RzNj7WJReg

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD)


しかし、2021年1月4日から8日にかけて、ドーシー氏はフランス領ポリネシアで休暇を過ごしていたため、状況の処理の多くを上級幹部に委任していた模様。

また、1月8日にTwitterがトランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結した際、Twitterは「さらなる暴力扇動のリスク」を理由に対処を行ったと発表しました。この時、Twitterは「具体的にトランプ氏のツイートがどのように受け取られ、解釈されているかに基づく」と述べていますが、2019年には「コンテンツの潜在的な解釈やその意図をすべて判断しようとしたわけではない」と言及しており、トランプ元大統領のアカウントを永久凍結する前後で明らかな行動矛盾があるとShellenberger氏は指摘しています。

On J8, Twitter says its ban is based on "specifically how [Trump's tweets] are being received & interpreted."

But in 2019, Twitter said it did "not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent.” https://t.co/2jW1s5pH4W pic.twitter.com/8gZwIDtyUQ

— Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD)

