Twitterが「国益に反している」として7カ月間運営停止になっていたナイジェリアで解禁に
アフリカ中央部の国・ナイジェリア連邦共和国で、2021年6月から行われてきたTwitterの無期限運営停止措置が解除され、再び利用ができるようになったことがわかりました。
We are pleased that Twitter has been restored for everyone in Nigeria. Our mission in Nigeria & around the world, is to serve the public conversation.— Twitter Public Policy (@Policy)
We are deeply committed to Nigeria, where Twitter is used by people for commerce, cultural engagement, and civic participation.
Nigeria lifts Twitter ban from midnight, government official says | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/nigeria-lifts-twitter-ban-midnight-government-official-says-2022-01-12/
Nigerian govt suspends Twitter 'indefinitely'
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/465595-nigerian-govt-suspends-twitter-operations-indefinitely.html
一連のできごとのきっかけは2021年6月に行われたムハンマド・ブハリ大統領によるツイートをTwitterが削除したことにあるとみられています。Twitterが削除したのは、ブハリ大統領が政府施設に対して攻撃を仕掛けるテロリストを厳しく取り締まると語った連続ツイートのうち、「30カ月にわたり戦場を経験したものは、彼らが理解できる言葉で、彼らを取り扱うだろう」というツイートでした。
以下のブハリ大統領のツイート群が当該の話題に関連するツイートとみられます。
I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari)
I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari)
I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari)
In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us. There must be zero tolerance for all those those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari)
ナイジェリアのライ・モハメッド情報文化大臣は「ナイジェリアの国益を損なう可能性がある活動にプラットフォームが利用されている疑いがある」として、2021年6月にTwitterの運営停止を発表。
ただし2021年11月に、Twitterへの対応はブハリ大統領のツイート削除とは関係がなく、ナイジェリア政府の求めた12の条件のうち一部を満たすのが遅れたからであり、「禁止」ではなく問題が解決されていないから「停止」になっているだけだとの説明が行われています。
Twitter was not banned in Nigeria - Lai Mohammed speaks in Paris - Daily Post Nigeria
https://dailypost.ng/2021/11/10/twitter-was-not-banned-in-nigeria-lai-mohammed-speaks-in-paris/
今回、国家情報技術開発庁のカシフ・アブドゥラヒ長官によって発表されたTwitterの運営停止解除が、モハメッド大臣が説明した「12の条件」をTwitterが満たしたことによって実現したものなのか、その他の要因なのかは明らかになっていません。
・関連記事
Twitterがヘイトスピーチのルールを更新、人種や国に基づいて他者を非人間化する発言を禁止 - GIGAZINE
Facebookに続きTwitterもホロコーストを否認する投稿を禁止 - GIGAZINE
TwitterやFacebookに政府がコンテンツの削除を強制する法律がトルコで可決、「表現の自由が失われる」と批判の声も - GIGAZINE
「世界のリーダー」でもTwitterルールに違反すればツイートのいいね・リプライ・リツイートなどができなくなると発表 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ