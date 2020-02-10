2020年02月10日 15時00分 ネットサービス

Amazonから5回連続で注文とは異なる商品を誤配送されてしまった人物が登場

by gwaar



Twitterユーザーのdave meslinさんが、Amazonで購入した商品が正しく配送されなかったという体験談をツイートしています。meslinさんは、なんと連続で5回も誤配送の被害にあったとのことです。



「3週間前、私はAmazon.caでThe Packaging Wholesalersからダンボール箱を注文しました。注文したのは縦6インチ×幅9インチ×高さ6インチ(縦15.24cm×幅22.86cm×高さ15.24cm)のダンボール箱25個セットです」



1. Three weeks ago, I ordered a box of boxes from @PkgWholesalers, via @amazonca. Specifically, I ordered a package of 25 boxes, each 6x9x6: https://t.co/My0zSBmYyD — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「商品が届いたのですが、箱の中に入っていたのはチョコレートシーソルト味のグラノーラでした」



2. When the delivery arrived at my door, it was a box of Chocolate Sea Salt Granola packets. pic.twitter.com/IJq0UIKYTe — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「私はイラっとしましたが、ミスは起こるものです。そこで、Amazon.caにアクセスしたところ、商品を無料で返品することができることに気づきました。そこで、『間違った商品の発送』というボタンをクリックして、正しい商品が届くよう依頼しました」



3. I was frustrated, but mistakes happen. So I went onto @amazonca and saw that I could send the package back, for free! I clicked on the "wrong item shipped" button, and asked them to re-ship the correct item. — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「そして数日後に届いたのがこれでした。新しいグラノーラの袋が届きました」



4. A few days later, another box of granola arrived. pic.twitter.com/kSHUKERAsG — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「私は再び返品を行い、注文自体をキャンセルして返金を求めました。その後、再びAmazon.caからダンボール箱を注文しました。私の身に起きた誤配送は一度きりの出来事だと思っており、正しい商品を受け取るための最善の策を講じたものと考えていました」



5. I shipped it back, cancelled the order and asked for a refund. Then I re-ordered the item, starting afresh. I figured it was a one-off glitch, and a new order would be fine. .... right? — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「そして注文から2日後、再び商品が箱に入って届けられました。中に入っていたのはハリーポッターのコースターでした」



6. Two days later, I got a box delivered to my house with - I kid you not - a package of Harry Potter coasters. pic.twitter.com/315nZzunxL — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「これを再び返品しましたが、なぜ誤配送が起っているのか理解できなかったため、払い戻しを求める代わりにAmazon.caに再度問い合わせを行い『正しい商品を送ってください』と依頼しました。そして昨日、新しいグラノーラの袋が家に届きました」



7. I returned the item and, for reasons I can't fathom, instead of asking for a refund I again asked @amazonca to send me the correct order. Yesterday, I got another box of granola. — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「さらに今日、私の中ですべての問題が解決しました。グラノーラの会社とコースターの会社は、私が購入しようとしていたダンボール箱を販売するメーカーから配送用のダンボール箱を購入していることが判明しました。そして、Amazon.caのバーコードスキャナーは(グラノーラの会社やコースターの会社に販売された後の)ダンボール箱に貼られた古いバーコードを読み込み、発送商品を間違えていたわけです」



8. Today I figured out the problem. The granola company and the coaster company buy THEIR boxes from the same people I'm trying to by mine from. And the barcode scanners at @amazonca are picking up the old sticker - from the box company! pic.twitter.com/bHYxtiYyQ9 — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「そのため、Amazon.caが間違った商品を配送するたび、私は本当に欲しかったダンボール箱を1つ入手することができました。よって、私は正しいダンボール箱25個セットを注文して、グラノーラを返品する予定です。ビニール袋に入れてダンボール箱を保管してください」



9. So each time I was getting the wrong order, I was also getting ONE correct box. So now I'm thinking I should just order 25 packages of 25 boxes, ship the sea salt granola back to @amazonca in plastic bags - and just keep all the boxes. For free. — dave meslin (@meslin) February 7, 2020



「私がAmazonの誤配送についてツイートしたのち、Amazonのカスタマーサービスから素晴らしいメッセージを受け取りました。メッセージではAmazonのカスタマーサービスへ連絡することが推奨されていました。40分間のオンラインチャットの後、私は『エラーが発生したため間違った商品が配送されていましたが、今は適切な商品を入手することができます』と言われました」



10. UPDATE: So, after my thread was posted, I got a nice message from @AmazonHelp, asking me to contact their support team. Following a 40 minute online chat, I was told: "You had been delivered wrong items because there was some error but now you will get the proper items." — dave meslin (@meslin) February 9, 2020



「私は正直に『エラーは修正されたんですか？最初の3回は修正されなかったので、私は懐疑的です』と回答したのですが、Amazon.caからは『あなたは正しい商品を入手できます。もうあなたにとって面倒はありません。心配しないでください』という回答が返ってきました。そこで、再びThe Packaging Wholesalersからダンボール箱を注文したところ……」



11. I responded, with honesty: "The error has been fixed? It wasn't fixed the first three times.. so I'm skeptical!" @amazonca responded: "You will get the correct item. I do not want any more hassles for you. Please do not worry. " So I re-ordered the @PkgWholesalers boxes... — dave meslin (@meslin) February 9, 2020



「今日、新しいダンボール箱が届きました」





「今、私は合計で12袋のグラノーラと、4つのハリーポッターのコースターを受け取りました。私はダンボール箱の販売会社であるThe Packaging Wholesalersにも連絡を取りましたが、正しく取り扱ってもらうことはできませんでした。私はMike Laytonさんのアドバイス通り、店舗へ行ってダンボール箱を購入したいと思っています」



13. I've now received a total of 12 bags of granola + 4 Harry Potter coasters. I've reached out to @PkgWholesalers, but they brushed me off. I think I'm gonna take @m_layton's advice and just go to a damn store. You know, a physical place, with things in it. Things you can see. — dave meslin (@meslin) February 9, 2020