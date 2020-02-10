ネットサービス

Amazonから5回連続で注文とは異なる商品を誤配送されてしまった人物が登場

by gwaar

Twitterユーザーのdave meslinさんが、Amazonで購入した商品が正しく配送されなかったという体験談をツイートしています。meslinさんは、なんと連続で5回も誤配送の被害にあったとのことです。

「3週間前、私はAmazon.caThe Packaging Wholesalersからダンボール箱を注文しました。注文したのは縦6インチ×幅9インチ×高さ6インチ(縦15.24cm×幅22.86cm×高さ15.24cm)のダンボール箱25個セットです」


「商品が届いたのですが、箱の中に入っていたのはチョコレートシーソルト味のグラノーラでした」


「私はイラっとしましたが、ミスは起こるものです。そこで、Amazon.caにアクセスしたところ、商品を無料で返品することができることに気づきました。そこで、『間違った商品の発送』というボタンをクリックして、正しい商品が届くよう依頼しました」


「そして数日後に届いたのがこれでした。新しいグラノーラの袋が届きました」


「私は再び返品を行い、注文自体をキャンセルして返金を求めました。その後、再びAmazon.caからダンボール箱を注文しました。私の身に起きた誤配送は一度きりの出来事だと思っており、正しい商品を受け取るための最善の策を講じたものと考えていました」


「そして注文から2日後、再び商品が箱に入って届けられました。中に入っていたのはハリーポッターのコースターでした」


「これを再び返品しましたが、なぜ誤配送が起っているのか理解できなかったため、払い戻しを求める代わりにAmazon.caに再度問い合わせを行い『正しい商品を送ってください』と依頼しました。そして昨日、新しいグラノーラの袋が家に届きました」


「さらに今日、私の中ですべての問題が解決しました。グラノーラの会社とコースターの会社は、私が購入しようとしていたダンボール箱を販売するメーカーから配送用のダンボール箱を購入していることが判明しました。そして、Amazon.caのバーコードスキャナーは(グラノーラの会社やコースターの会社に販売された後の)ダンボール箱に貼られた古いバーコードを読み込み、発送商品を間違えていたわけです」


「そのため、Amazon.caが間違った商品を配送するたび、私は本当に欲しかったダンボール箱を1つ入手することができました。よって、私は正しいダンボール箱25個セットを注文して、グラノーラを返品する予定です。ビニール袋に入れてダンボール箱を保管してください」


「私がAmazonの誤配送についてツイートしたのち、Amazonのカスタマーサービスから素晴らしいメッセージを受け取りました。メッセージではAmazonのカスタマーサービスへ連絡することが推奨されていました。40分間のオンラインチャットの後、私は『エラーが発生したため間違った商品が配送されていましたが、今は適切な商品を入手することができます』と言われました」


「私は正直に『エラーは修正されたんですか？最初の3回は修正されなかったので、私は懐疑的です』と回答したのですが、Amazon.caからは『あなたは正しい商品を入手できます。もうあなたにとって面倒はありません。心配しないでください』という回答が返ってきました。そこで、再びThe Packaging Wholesalersからダンボール箱を注文したところ……」


「今日、新しいダンボール箱が届きました」


「今、私は合計で12袋のグラノーラと、4つのハリーポッターのコースターを受け取りました。私はダンボール箱の販売会社であるThe Packaging Wholesalersにも連絡を取りましたが、正しく取り扱ってもらうことはできませんでした。私はMike Laytonさんのアドバイス通り、店舗へ行ってダンボール箱を購入したいと思っています」

この記事のタイトルとURLをコピーする

・関連記事
AmazonがNintendo Switchを買った顧客になぜか電池やコンドームを誤配達して謝罪 - GIGAZINE

「Amazonは下請け配送業者が起こした事故の責任を回避している」という指摘 - GIGAZINE

Amazonの配達員が荷物をポイポイ投げまくり - GIGAZINE

Amazonで「アウシュヴィッツ強制収容所柄のクリスマス用飾り」が販売されアウシュヴィッツ博物館が大激怒 - GIGAZINE

Amazonの倉庫で働くときの知られざるルール10か条 - GIGAZINE

・関連コンテンツ

in ネットサービス, Posted by logu_ii

You can read the machine translated English article here.