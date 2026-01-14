Starlinkがイランの完全インターネット遮断を突破できない理由
経済崩壊等に端を発するイランのデモが2025年12月末から続く中、イラン政府は史上最も厳しいインターネット遮断措置を実施しました。2022年からイランに導入されている衛星インターネットサービスの「Starlink」が規制を回避できるのではないかと期待されたのですが、専門家や現地からの報告によると効果はほとんどないようです。なぜStarlinkが機能していないのかについて、海外メディアのCircleIDが解説しました。
Why Starlink is Failing to Pierce Iran’s Total Internet Blackout
https://circleid.com/posts/why-starlink-is-failing-to-pierce-irans-total-internet-blackout
Iran Appears to Be Jamming Starlink Amid Protests, Internet Blackout
https://au.pcmag.com/networking/115300/iran-appears-to-be-jamming-starlink-amid-protests-internet-blackout
"I have never seen such a thing in my life" – Iran completely shuts down the internet amid protests, Starlink also affected | TechRadar
https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-privacy-security/i-have-never-seen-such-a-thing-in-my-life-iran-completely-shuts-down-the-internet-amid-protests-starlink-also-affected
デモが相次ぐイランでは、現地時間の2026年1月8日頃からインターネットのトラフィックが急速に減少していることが観測されています。
イラン全土でインターネットが使用不可能に、抗議デモに対する政府の妨害か - GIGAZINE
VPNも機能しておらず、Proton VPNは同時期にトラフィックが急減したと伝えています。
Proton VPN sessions originating in Iran are dipping, confirming the infrastructure which allows people to access the internet is being shut down.— Proton VPN (@ProtonVPN) January 8, 2026
Normally, Proton VPN helps people affected by censorship to circumvent it, but in this case, the internet has been shut off entirely. https://t.co/09pCzqqZ7R pic.twitter.com/9AamyvGgq5
