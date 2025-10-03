Googleの次世代AIチャットボット「Gemini 3 Pro(仮)」がGoogle AI Studioでテスト中、出力結果はこんな感じ
Googleは、AIチャットボット「Gemini」の次世代モデルとなる「Gemini 3」を開発しているといわれています。Googleが提供するAIモデルの無料開発環境「Google AI Studio」のA／BテストでこのGemini 3が登場しているといわれており、その結果をGoogle AI Studioのユーザーが公開しています。
????Gemini 3 Pro Greatness Thread— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
> This thread will showcase creativity, world knowledge, coding capabilities and scientific knowledge
1. Solar System Simulation by @ChetasOG pic.twitter.com/S6Qzfa5N4C
AIクリエイターであるChetaslua氏が公開しているのは、Gemini 3 Proでコーディングした「六角形を使った2D物理シミュレーター」のムービーです。
Hexagon Physics Simulation By @ChetasOG pic.twitter.com/UL3SeajnjZ— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
Chetaslua氏によれば、Google AI Studioでは合計7つのモデルがテストされているとのこと。
Through https://t.co/jKTrtHOlkD A/B test is there from last week— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
There are a total of 7 models tested every time ( we have made the entire list and naming conventions for them)
Gemini 3の上位モデルであるGemini 3 Proは、特にSVG形式の画像出力の精度が向上しているそうです。別のユーザーによる、自転車に乗ったペリカンをSVG形式で出力させる「ペリカンベンチマーク」の結果が以下で、かなり正確に造形できていることがわかります。
Playstation Controller by @cannn064 pic.twitter.com/uUWHxVe3wy— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
Xbox 360のコントローラーだとこんな感じ。
2. Xbox 360 SVG by @synthwavedd pic.twitter.com/Cj7NByAMWA— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
PlayStationのコントローラー
Playstation Controller by @cannn064 pic.twitter.com/uUWHxVe3wy— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
また、macOSのUIも再現できています。
????NEW GEMINI 3.0 PRO UI EXAMPLES????— can (@cannn064) October 1, 2025
to blow your mind. Gemini 3 will be a BEAST at frontend. pic.twitter.com/rEoek6L4TY
Chetaslua氏はGemini 3 Proについて、「Googleは圧倒的に勝っています。覚えておいてください、これは史上最高のフロントエンドとウェブ開発モデルになるでしょう」と述べています。
???? Gemini 3.0 Pro— Chetaslua (@chetaslua) October 2, 2025
> google is winning very hard and mark my word this will be the best front end and web dev model ever
> i will test more prompts on this upcoming model
> i was inactive sorry for my absence guys pic.twitter.com/6lxevsbzht
