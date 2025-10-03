ソフトウェア

Googleの次世代AIチャットボット「Gemini 3 Pro(仮)」がGoogle AI Studioでテスト中、出力結果はこんな感じ


Googleは、AIチャットボット「Gemini」の次世代モデルとなる「Gemini 3」を開発しているといわれています。Googleが提供するAIモデルの無料開発環境「Google AI Studio」のA／BテストでこのGemini 3が登場しているといわれており、その結果をGoogle AI Studioのユーザーが公開しています。


AIクリエイターであるChetaslua氏が公開しているのは、Gemini 3 Proでコーディングした「六角形を使った2D物理シミュレーター」のムービーです。


Chetaslua氏によれば、Google AI Studioでは合計7つのモデルがテストされているとのこと。


Gemini 3の上位モデルであるGemini 3 Proは、特にSVG形式の画像出力の精度が向上しているそうです。別のユーザーによる、自転車に乗ったペリカンをSVG形式で出力させる「ペリカンベンチマーク」の結果が以下で、かなり正確に造形できていることがわかります。


Xbox 360のコントローラーだとこんな感じ。


PlayStationのコントローラー


また、macOSのUIも再現できています。


Chetaslua氏はGemini 3 Proについて、「Googleは圧倒的に勝っています。覚えておいてください、これは史上最高のフロントエンドとウェブ開発モデルになるでしょう」と述べています。

