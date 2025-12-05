Googleが「Gemini 3 Deep Think」をリリース、Gemini 3 ProやGPT-5 Proを大きく上回る性能
GoogleがGemini 3の推論能力強化版である「Gemini 3 Deep Think」を2025年12月4日(木)にリリースしました。Gemini 3 Deep ThinkはGemini 3や他社製モデルを大きく超える性能を有しています。
Gemini 3 Deep Think is now available
https://blog.google/products/gemini/gemini-3-deep-think/
Googleは「Gemini 2.5 Deep Think」の強化版で数学オリンピックや国際大学対抗プログラミングコンテストで金メダルを獲得していました。今回リリースされたGemini 3 Deep Thinkは強化版Gemini 2.5 Deep Thinkを基盤に開発されており、高度な並列推論によって複数の仮説についての思考を同時に実行できます。
Googleの強化版Geminiが数学オリンピックで金メダルを取る性能に到達、自然言語で動作し人間と同じ制限時間で解答を導き出す - GIGAZINE
「Gemini 3 Deep Think」「Gemini 3 Pro」「Gemini 2.5 Pro」「Claude Sonnet 4.5」「GPT-5 Pro」「GPT-5.1」のベンチマークスコアは以下の通り。AIの思考能力と知識量を測定するHumanity’s Last ExamではGemini 3 ProやGPT-5 Proを抑えて1位の座を獲得しました。
AIの知能を測定するARC-AGI-2ではGemini 3 Deep Thinkがツールを使用することで45.1％という他モデルを大きく引き離すスコアを記録しました。
GoogleはGemini 3 Deep Thinkで3Dドミノゲームを作るデモ動画を公開しています。
We’re pushing the boundaries of intelligence even further with Gemini 3 Deep Think. 🧠— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) December 4, 2025
This mode meaningfully improves reasoning capabilities by exploring many hypotheses simultaneously to solve problems.
Here’s how it coded a simulated dominoes game from a single prompt ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pp0ZfpcToA
記事作成時点では、Gemini 3 Deep ThinkはGoogle AI Ultraの加入者向けに展開されています。
