AMDがオープンソースへの取り組みをさらに深めてマイクロエンジンスケジューラーのドキュメントなどを公開するため作業中


オープンソースドライバへの取り組みが評価されLinuxでのシェアを拡大しているAMDが、今度はマイクロエンジンスケジューラー(MES)のドキュメントを含めたコンテンツのオープンソース化に向けた作業に取り組んでいることを明らかにしています。

AMD Working To Release MES Documentation & Source Code - Phoronix
https://www.phoronix.com/news/AMD-MES-Docs-And-Source-Code

AMD announces open-sourcing of its GPU software stack and documentation, including MES | Tom's Hardware
https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/gpus/amd-announces-open-sourcing-of-its-gpu-software-stack-and-documentation-including-mes

AMDは以前から「オープンソース」に積極的に取り組んでおり、2024年4月にはRadeonコミュニティにおいてROCm(Radeon Open Compute platform)への関心が高まっていることを理由として、フィードバックを取得して更新を提供しているトラッカーを作成したことを明らかにし、近いうちにGPUソフトウェアスタックの追加部分とその他のハードウェアのドキュメントをオープンソース化することを告知しました。

As community interest grows in ROCm on Radeon, we've created a tracker to capture feedback and provide updates.

Coming soon: Open sourcing additional portions of our software stack and more hardware documentation.https://t.co/huuaA63Kds

— AMD Radeon (@amdradeon)


そして実際に、MESのドキュメントなどを2024年5月の終わりに公開する方向で作業を進めていることが明らかになっています。

We are working to release Micro-Engine Scheduler(MES) documentation towards end of May and will follow up with published source code for external review and feedback. We have also opened a GitHub tracker, which will have the latest status on fixes and release dates. https://t.co/SU5Q1k5tCS

— AMD Radeon (@amdradeon)


MESのドキュメント公開に向けた動きのきっかけになったのは、ニューラルネットワークフレームワーク「tinygrad」の開発元であるtiny corpが、トレーニング時に同じMESのエラーでクラッシュし、95％の確率でコンパイラのバグであると指摘した一件。

2nd training run crashed with same MES error, beta driver piece didn't work, and found what I'm 95% sure is a compiler bug. https://t.co/oWowF07Duq

At it stands, I'm not okay with shipping the 7900XTX platform. What should we do?

— the tiny corp (@__tinygrad__)


対応に苦慮したtiny corpは「AMDがファームウェアをオープンソース化するなら、LLVMスピルのバグを修正して、HSA向けのファザーを制作します。しかし、自分が所有しないプラットフォームのバグを修正するのに多大な労力を割く価値はありません」と投稿。

If AMD open sources their firmware, I'll fix their LLVM spilling bug and write a fuzzer for HSA. Otherwise, it's not worth putting tons of effort into fixing bugs on a platform you don't own. https://t.co/c4I2So27YG

— the tiny corp (@__tinygrad__)


この投稿に、AMDのリサ・スーCEOは「協力とフィードバックをありがとうございます。我々はあなた方にいい解決策を提供するために、全力を尽くしています。チームが作業中です」と返答していました。

Thanks for the collaboration and feedback. We are all in to get you a good solution. Team is on it.

— Lisa Su (@LisaSu)

