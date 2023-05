認知症予防に帯状疱疹ワクチンが効果的である証拠が発見される、認知症予防対策に光明か

Biggest thing to ever come out of my little group. Pls help spread this finding!



We found clean, CAUSAL evidence that the shingles vaccine prevents a good chunk of dementia cases. So, could a virus cause Alzheimer’s->YES!



Hear me out & see preprint: https://t.co/25f5XFQj8R

????1/ pic.twitter.com/lCPqXj7i2q