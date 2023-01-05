ビットコインの最初のコア開発者がハッキングにより保有するBTCをすべて盗まれる事件が発生
ビットコインの最初のコア開発者の一人であるLuke Dashjr氏が、2022年12月31日に発生したハッキングの結果、保有するほぼすべてのビットコインが盗難にあったことを明かしました。同氏はアメリカ連邦捜査局(FBI)や警察に回収の支援を求めています。
The Block: Bitcoin developer claims loss of $3.3 million after PGP exploit
https://www.theblock.co/post/198688/bitcoin-developer-pgp-exploit
Key bitcoin developer calls on FBI to recover $3.6M in digital coin | Ars Technica
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2023/01/key-bitcoin-developer-calls-on-fbi-to-recover-3-6m-in-digital-coin/
Dashjr氏は2023年1月2日に自身のTwitterで、Pretty Good Privacy(PGP)キーがハッキングされ、Dashjr氏が保有するすべてのビットコインが盗まれたことを明らかにしています。
PSA: My PGP key is compromised, and at least many of my bitcoins stolen. I have no idea how. Help please. #Bitcoin— @[email protected] on Mastodon (@LukeDashjr)
Dashjr氏のビットコインは2022年12月31日に4回にわたって盗み出されました。被害額は合計216.93BTCで、記事作成時点のレートに換算すると約360万ドル(約4億7500万円)に上ります。
Dashjr氏は「ハッキングされた方法が分かりません。助けてください」と述べている一方で、2022年11月にもDashjr氏のサーバーが不正アクセスされたことを明かしており、Dashjr氏のセキュリティの緩さがビットコインの盗難につながったと指摘されています。
PSA: My server was accessed this morning by an unknown person. Full analysis in progress, but take extra care that you PGP-verified any downloads. #Bitcoin— @[email protected] on Mastodon (@LukeDashjr)
また、暗号学者でエンジニアのNik Bougalis氏は、「安全な暗号キー管理は経験と訓練を受けた人にとっても非常に困難で、業界全体が改善する必要があります」と述べています。
This is sad to hear but, unfortunately, this kind of thing is not an uncommon story: secure key management is very difficult to do right for people with experience and training; it’s nigh impossible for everyone else.— ???? ???? ???? ???? (@nbougalis)
This is something the industry as a whole needs to do better. https://t.co/MJhvzmeEiV
これらの事件を受けて、仮想通貨取引所最大手のBinanceのチャンポン・ジャオCEOは「BinanceのセキュリティチームがDashjr氏のビットコインを監視し、Binanceに送られた場合にはその資産を凍結します」と支援を表明しています。
Sorry to see you lose so much. Informed our security team to monitor. If it comes our way, we will freeze it. If there is anything else we can help with, please let us know. We deal with these often, and have Law Enforcement (LE) relationships worldwide.— CZ ???? Binance (@cz_binance)
Dashjr氏は盗まれた約217BTCの回収の支援をアメリカ連邦捜査局(FBI)や警察に依頼している一方で、現段階ではFBIや警察からの返答を得られていないことを明かしています。
What the heck @FBI @ic3 why can't I reach anyone???— @[email protected] on Mastodon (@LukeDashjr)
