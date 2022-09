Windows 11のアップデート後にNVIDIA製GPUの性能が低下する問題が発生、NVIDIAは管理ソフトのベータ版を提供して対応

NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA is available and recommended for Microsoft Windows 11 22H2 users. This update resolves performance related issues some users may observer after the update.

✅ Download here: https://t.co/ifYtZgddOv

✅ Release Highlights: https://t.co/Ak9VWUsKwR pic.twitter.com/XzvZApU8Yt