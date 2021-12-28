新型コロナ検査キットを分解したらARMのチップが出てきて想像以上のハイテク製品だったことが判明
ハードウェアやソフトウェアのリバースエンジニアリングに取り組んでいるプログラマーのFoone氏が、自宅で使える新型コロナウイルス感染症(COVID-19)検査キットである「COVID-19 Home Test」をバラバラに分解したところ、中にArm製のチップが埋め込まれていることが明らかになり、想像以上にハイテクなものであることが判明しました。
Ellume製の自宅でCOVID-19検査が行える「COVID-19 Home Test」は、本体にディスプレイなどはなく、1つのボタンが付いているだけの簡単な構造をした検査キットです。検査結果はBluetooth接続したスマートフォンに送信されるように設計されています。
Teardown time. OKSO this is a home test for that pandemic thing that I don't want to mention. It's a Fancy one: No screen, only one button. It bluetooths to your phone. pic.twitter.com/2I1EcvZesd— foone (@Foone)
見た目はこんな感じで非常にシンプル。右にあるのがグレーの円形ボタンで、右にある凹みにサンプルを置くとライトが点滅して検査を行ってくれるという仕組みになっています。
Inside the box you've got the testing device itself. You put the sample on the left side, there's a blinky light, and a button. pic.twitter.com/tP4wO4unuv— foone (@Foone)
背面には製品名およびFCC IDなどが記載されています。
Inside the box you've got the testing device itself. You put the sample on the left side, there's a blinky light, and a button. pic.twitter.com/tP4wO4unuv— foone (@Foone)
筐体を分解すると中にはプリント基板・防湿材・ボタン電池が入っており、「内容物的には妊娠検査キットによく似ている」とFoone氏。
So open it up and we've got a plastic guide on top of a PCB, an anti-moisture tablet, and a button cell battery.— foone (@Foone)
Looking pretty similar to a pregnancy test at this point. pic.twitter.com/sNWjiwyppm
プリント基板の上に載っている真っ黒なケースを分解すると、中には検査用のシートが入っており……
The plastic guide is a little more complicated, though.— foone (@Foone)
You've got the test strip and a plastic cover on top of it pic.twitter.com/D3Wx2xTWW1
その下にはレンズなどが搭載されていることがわかります。
Removing the test strip, you can see it's more complicated underneath, too: There's lenses! pic.twitter.com/GQzXzvsXds— foone (@Foone)
このレンズをより近くで撮影したのが以下の写真。
a close-up on the lenses pic.twitter.com/XGfljfF9c1— foone (@Foone)
さらに、プリント基板の通りで「2～3個のLEDと2つの光センサーを確認することができる」とのこと。
And the PCB itself is also more complicated. We've got 2 or three LEDs, and 2 light sensors pic.twitter.com/SED4T39AJ5— foone (@Foone)
プリント基板の裏面は以下の通り。「BT Analyzer PCB - Stanley v3.0」「M1000169」と基板の名称らしきものも書かれています。
The bottom of the PCB has some names.— foone (@Foone)
It's the BT Analyzer PCB - Stanley v3.0, and M1000169 (nice)
A lot of test points all over the bottom. pic.twitter.com/WIPPAoIegp
その他、基板上で確認できるものとしては「ELMBTC15 08011053」や……
ELMBTC15 08011053 pic.twitter.com/ps9yzu9z5v— foone (@Foone)
黒地の基板についている黒色のアンテナ
It's hard to get a picture because it's black on black, but there's an antenna here pic.twitter.com/wab4ZeBCto— foone (@Foone)
Nordic Semiconductor製のSoCである「nRF52810」など。nRF52810は64MHzで動作するArm Cortex-M4と、192KBのフラッシュストレージ、24KBのメモリ(RAM)、2.4GHz帯のBluetooth LE対応トランシーバーを内蔵しています。
SO! the chip!— foone (@Foone)
It's a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52810.
it's an ARM Cortex-M4 that runs at 64mhz. 192 kilobytes of flash storage, 24 kilobytes of RAM, and built in 2.4ghz transceiver. It's designed for Bluetooth LE, but can do proprietary 2.4ghz protocols and ANT. pic.twitter.com/DmUbid3Fdw
nRF52810は1.6～3.6Vで動作し、12ビットのA/Dコンバータも組み込まれているとのこと。なお、nRF52810の製品概要には推奨されるアプリケーションとして「使い捨て医療センサー」と書かれています。
It runs at 1.6v to 3.6v and has a 12-bit ADC built in.— foone (@Foone)
The product brief lists "disposable medical sensors" as one of the suggested applications for it. pic.twitter.com/Y9jBajLUgV
DigiKey Electronicsによると、nRF52810は単品だと3.85ドル(約440円)ですが、1000個以上をまとめて購入すると1個当たりの単価が1.925ドル(約220円)まで下がる模様。なお、COVID-19 Home Testはウォルマートで26.1ドル(約3000円)で販売されています。
So you might ask "BUT CAN IT RUN DOOM!?"— foone (@Foone)
well, it has enough CPU power, but that's not enough RAM.
You'd need to add more to get a Doom running on it.
なお、Foone氏は過去に妊娠検査キット上でDOOMを再生することに成功していますが、nRF52810はDOOMを再生するにはメモリが不十分であるとのこと。ただし、nRF52810はSPIとI2Cという2つのインターフェイスに加えて、Nordic Semiconductor独自のプログラマブルペリフェラルインターコネクトバスを備えているため、メモリを追加することは「間違いなく可能」だそうです。
