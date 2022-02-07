ハードウェア

デジタル妊娠検査キットを分解するとどんな構造なのか？


妊娠検査薬は、尿に含まれるホルモンの1つ・ヒト絨毛性ゴナドトロピン(hCG)を検出することで、妊娠しているかどうかを簡単に素早く判定することができるキットです。判定窓に2本の線が現れる検査薬だけではなく、「妊娠している」「いない」がはっきりと表示されるデジタル妊娠検査キットも使われています。実際のところ、このデジタル妊娠検査キットの中にはどういったパーツが組み込まれているのか、「ハードウェア・ソフトウェアネクロマンサー」を自称するFoone Turing氏が分解する過程をTwitterで後悔していました。

I saw a tweet recently that I wanted to confirm. Sadly I can't find it right now, but it was about digital pregnancy tests.
So, I went out and grabbed a 2-pack for 7 dollars: let's tear it down! pic.twitter.com/1a0drwi7N5

— foone (@Foone)


検査キットの片側は採尿部になっていて、キャップを外すと尿吸収体が取り付けられています。

This end pulls off, and has the absorbent "PEE HERE" material inside it. pic.twitter.com/dSaGVxwwbS

— foone (@Foone)


どこにもネジは使われていないので、うまくボディを開く必要があります。

And... there's no screws under here. This thing is glued or clipped together. (spoilers: it's clipped)
Time to get the spudger. pic.twitter.com/20AgFRNbRB

— foone (@Foone)


開くと、細長いプリント基板とその上に取り付けられた小さなLCDスクリーンが目に入ります。

So, with it open, we've got a single PCB here.
There's some kind of pill-looking thing to the left, a little LCD screen, and a I can see a battery on the other side. pic.twitter.com/WsuPI3pVsb

— foone (@Foone)


裏返すとバッテリーと細長い紙片が入っています。バッテリーはボタン型電池・CR1616。ボタン型電池としてよく用いられるCR2032の廉価・小型版で、1回しか使用しないキットに合わせたものとなっています。

So, flipping it over, we've got a battery on the left, an IC, and a long paper strip. pic.twitter.com/ENHNe5cKny

— foone (@Foone)


紙片は、デジタルではない検査でも用いられる妊娠検査薬。

And check it out: this paper strip has a line on it... this is a pregnancy test strip, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/eEDHRzSyY7

— foone (@Foone)


芯が濡れると通電して、「判定部分」が作動します。

BTW, it turns out under where the wick goes is two little connectors. This isn't a test, it's just a power switch. When the wick gets wet, it starts conducting electricity, and this device turns on. pic.twitter.com/XSUNMd4zun

— foone (@Foone)


「判定部分」には、3つのLEDと2つの画像センサーが取り付けられています。

That sits on top of this.
You know what this is?
This is three LEDs and two photosensors. pic.twitter.com/NaqGlf6Jlq

— foone (@Foone)


LEDが順番に光り、2つのセンサーにそれぞれ当たる光を測定。

and it turns out that the LEDs do the edge one, then the center, then it does it in the opposite direction.
It then measures the light hitting the two sensors while it does that. pic.twitter.com/hhrYZleYog

— foone (@Foone)


妊娠検査薬の「||」と「|+」の表示を読み取って、代わりに「妊娠中」「妊娠していない」と具体的なメッセージで表示してくれるというわけです。以下はFoone氏がキットをテストモードで動作させて、用意されているアイコンとメッセージを表示しているところ。

and why does it do that? so it can detect the lines on the paper!
In other words, the whole point of the digital part, the battery, IC, LEDs, and photodiodes... is to read the lines and tell you "PREGNANT" and "NOT PREGNANT" instead of "||" or "|+" pic.twitter.com/uTlKUTkiCY

— foone (@Foone)


内蔵されていたのは8ビットマイクロコントローラー「Holtek HT48C06」。RAM64バイト、ROM1024ワード、GPIOピン13本で、4MHzか8MHzで動作します。Foone氏によると、3Vの電池で動いていること、電圧変換回路が見当たらないことから、4MHzで動作していると考えられるとのこと。

So, what else?
Well, there's that IC...
It's a Holtek HT48C06! pic.twitter.com/aazvZViChL

— foone (@Foone)


なお、型番である「48C06」の「C」は、あらかじめデータ内容が決まっているマスクROM版であることを示しています。このため、シューティングゲームの「DOOM」を妊娠検査薬に移植してプレイする試みは、そもそも実現不可能だったそうです。

しかし、「DOOMが動いているところを見たい」という声が多く寄せられたとのことで、Foone氏は「外部PCで動かしたDOOMの映像をLCD上で再生する」手法で、妊娠検査キットの画面にDOOMを映し出す映像を公開しました。ただし、実際にはキットに最初から付属しているLCDでは再生できず、ハードウェアの交換を行っていたことが判明しています。

ハードウェアネクロマンサーが妊娠検査キットにある画面上でDOOMやBad Apple!!を再生することに成功 - GIGAZINE

