テスラがEVの販売台数でついにトップの座を中国のBYDに譲る

In Q4, we produced approximately 495k vehicles & delivered over 484k vehicles.



Full year 2023

Deliveries: 1.81 million (+38% YoY)

Production: 1.85 million (+ 35% YoY)



Our Q4 Earnings Call will be streamed live on X on January 24 at 4:30pm CT



