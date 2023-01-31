「折りたたみ式iPad」が2024年に登場するとのウワサ
by FHKE
Apple製品に関する的確な予想で知られるアナリストのミンチー・クオ氏が、「2024年に折りたたみ式iPadが登場する」という予想をTwitterに投稿しました。クオ氏は第2世代iPhone SEの発表時期をピタリと言い当てるなどの実績を持っており、折りたたみ式iPadの登場にも期待が集まっています。
Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24.
クオ氏は、2023年1月30日に自身のTwitterアカウントで「私は2023年におけるiPadの出荷台数は昨年に比べて10％～15％減少すると考えています。一方で、2024年に登場する折りたたみ式iPadは、出荷台数を押し上げると考えています」と述べ、2024年に折りたたみ式iPadが登場するという考えを明かしました。
Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix.
折りたたみ式iPadには「カーボンファイバー製のスタンド」が搭載されると予想されており、カーボンファイバーを採用することで軽量かつ耐久性に優れた構造になっているとのこと。
My latest survey indicates that the foldable iPad will feature a carbon fiber kickstand. Carbon fiber material will make the kickstand lighter and more durable.
また、カーボンファイバー製キックスタンドの研磨や接着工程は、台湾に拠点を置く「Suzhou Anjie Technology」が担当すると予想されています。
Anjie Technology, as a polishing and bonding supplier of the carbon fiber kickstand for the foldable iPad, is expected to continue benefiting from the growing trend of foldable devices equipped with kickstands in the future.
なお、クオ氏は「2023年1月から数えて9～12カ月間は新たなiPadは発表されない可能性がある」「2024年第1四半期に新型iPad miniの生産が始まる」といった予想も発表しています。クオ氏は2022年12月に「新型iPad miniは2023年末から2024年上半期にリリースされる予定」という予想を投稿していたため、今回の投稿までにリリース時期に関するより詳細な情報をつかんだようです。
