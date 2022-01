Steamの同時接続者数が2800万人を突破、コロナ禍にゲーマーは増加し続ける

Steam hit 28 million concurrent users today.



Concurrent users saw strong growth during 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, but it's clear that growth also continued to persist in 2021.



Peaks reached each Jan:



Jan 2019: 17.6m

Jan 2020: 18.3m

Jan 2021: 25.4m

Jan 2022: 28.2m https://t.co/iBRLqLGqAw