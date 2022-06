PlayStation 5の累計販売台数が2000万台に到達

For reference, the PS4 sold 20m units in 15 months and 14 days (471) days.



The PS5 hits 20m units after 18 months and 22 days (568 days).



It's worth noting that the PS5 actually hit 10m faster than the PS4 did. But the issues with supply is the reason why it's behind now https://t.co/TVYbguCjvH