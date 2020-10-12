2020年10月12日 10時10分 モバイル

iPhone 12のFace ID高速化・カメラのズーム改善・バッテリー寿命延長など、最新リーク情報まとめ



Appleが2020年10月14日2時から配信するスペシャルイベントでは、次期iPhoneとなる「iPhone 12」が発表されるのではと期待されています。そんなiPhone 12に関する最新のリーク情報をApple関連メディアの9to5Macがまとめています。



iPhone 12 rumors: Faster Face ID, improved camera zoom, longer battery life for Pro models - 9to5Mac

https://9to5mac.com/2020/10/11/iphone-12-rumors-face-id-camera/



間もなく発表されると目されているiPhone 12シリーズについては、リーク情報やウワサなどが続々と登場しています。Apple関連のリーク情報を取り扱うMax Weinbach氏(Pine)は、iPhone 12のバッテリー寿命やカメラ性能に関する新しい情報をTwitter上で共有しています。



Weinbach氏によると、iPhone 12では「動的ゾーニングアルゴリズム」が導入されます。また、インカメラモジュールの「TrueDepthカメラ」が再設計されており、ディスプレイ上部の切り欠き(ノッチ)部分は水平方向に縮小し、垂直方向にわずかに拡大しているとのこと。



https://t.co/EPj76hm9wZ

The "dynamic zoning algorithm" is shipping. The redesigned TrueDepth Camera System though, is not. Instead, a more "tightly" arranged TrueDepth will be shipped with the 5.4" iPhone. The notch shrinks horizontally, but increases slightly vertically. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020



また、メインカメラの光学ズームおよびデジタルズームは飛躍的に向上しているとのこと。ただし、iPhone 12ではズーム機能はすべてソフトウェア依存のものとなるそうです。



Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020



改善されたデジタルズームは異なるズームレベルで複数のフレームを組み合わせることで実現されるそうです。デジタルズームはトリミングと光学ズームのハイブリッドのようなもので、Deep Fusionに基づくアルゴリズムが正しい位置合わせとシャープネスを処理する手助けをしてくれ、残りはスマートHDR3(改良版のスマートHDR)が行ってくれるとのこと。



iPhone 12 Proのバッテリー寿命は少なくとも1時間長くなっているとのこと。ただし、5.4インチのiPhone 12は内部テストの結果でも見られるように、フォームファクタの影響でiPhone 11よりもバッテリー寿命が短くなっている模様。



Expect at least an 1 hour battery life increase for the Pro Models. As seen in internal tests, the 5.4" iPhone will perform worse than the current iPhone 11, which is expected because of its form factor. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020



Appleはムービー版のポートレートモードを開発していると「かなり前から」ウワサされているそうですが、iPhone 12ではムービー版ポートレートモードの存在を確認できていない、とWeinbach氏は述べています。



We did not hear anything that confidentially points to portrait video for iPhone 12. It has been in development for quite some time now, but we cannot explicitly confirm its existence for this years models. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020



なお、Appleは日本時間の2020年10月14日2時からスペシャルイベントを配信する予定。GIGAZINEでもイベントの様子をリアルタイムで更新予定なので、乞うご期待です。

