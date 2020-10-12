モバイル

iPhone 12のFace ID高速化・カメラのズーム改善・バッテリー寿命延長など、最新リーク情報まとめ


Appleが2020年10月14日2時から配信するスペシャルイベントでは、次期iPhoneとなる「iPhone 12」が発表されるのではと期待されています。そんなiPhone 12に関する最新のリーク情報をApple関連メディアの9to5Macがまとめています。

間もなく発表されると目されているiPhone 12シリーズについては、リーク情報やウワサなどが続々と登場しています。Apple関連のリーク情報を取り扱うMax Weinbach氏(Pine)は、iPhone 12のバッテリー寿命やカメラ性能に関する新しい情報をTwitter上で共有しています。

Weinbach氏によると、iPhone 12では「動的ゾーニングアルゴリズム」が導入されます。また、インカメラモジュールの「TrueDepthカメラ」が再設計されており、ディスプレイ上部の切り欠き(ノッチ)部分は水平方向に縮小し、垂直方向にわずかに拡大しているとのこと。


また、メインカメラの光学ズームおよびデジタルズームは飛躍的に向上しているとのこと。ただし、iPhone 12ではズーム機能はすべてソフトウェア依存のものとなるそうです。


改善されたデジタルズームは異なるズームレベルで複数のフレームを組み合わせることで実現されるそうです。デジタルズームはトリミングと光学ズームのハイブリッドのようなもので、Deep Fusionに基づくアルゴリズムが正しい位置合わせとシャープネスを処理する手助けをしてくれ、残りはスマートHDR3(改良版のスマートHDR)が行ってくれるとのこと。


iPhone 12 Proのバッテリー寿命は少なくとも1時間長くなっているとのこと。ただし、5.4インチのiPhone 12は内部テストの結果でも見られるように、フォームファクタの影響でiPhone 11よりもバッテリー寿命が短くなっている模様。


Appleはムービー版のポートレートモードを開発していると「かなり前から」ウワサされているそうですが、iPhone 12ではムービー版ポートレートモードの存在を確認できていない、とWeinbach氏は述べています。


なお、Appleは日本時間の2020年10月14日2時からスペシャルイベントを配信する予定。GIGAZINEでもイベントの様子をリアルタイムで更新予定なので、乞うご期待です。

