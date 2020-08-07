Intelからおよそ20GBものチップデータやソースコードなど機密情報が大量流出
何者かがIntelから盗み出した20GBもの機密データをオンライン上に公開していると報じられています。流出したデータの中にはKabylakeのリファレンスコードや、2020年中に発売予定となっているTiger Lakeのファームウェアなどが含まれています。
Intel leak: 20GB of source code, internal docs from alleged breach
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/intel-leak-20gb-of-source-code-internal-docs-from-alleged-breach/
Intel hacked, first wave of stolen chip data released in 20GB dump | Appleinsider
https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/08/06/intel-hacked-first-wave-of-stolen-chip-data-released-in-20gb-dump
exconfidential Lake - drop 1
https://mega.nz/folder/CV91XLBZ#CPSDW-8EWetV7hGhgGd8GQ
匿名のハッカーからファイルを受け取ったというリバースエンジニアのTille Kottmann氏は、盗み出したファイルのリンクを掲載したTelegramの投稿をTwitterで共有しています。
Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)— Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM ???????????????? (@deletescape) August 6, 2020
This is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks.
Most of the things here have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. pic.twitter.com/KE708HCIqu
Telegramの投稿が以下。
データはMEGAにアップロードされています。
ファイルサイズはZIP形式でおよそ16.93GBほど。
ただし、MEGAからダウンロードする場合ファイルサイズが無料アカウントの転送量を超えてしまいます。
流出ファイルはTorrentでも配布されており、マグネットリンクが公開されています。
ハッカーは「Intel exconfidential(社外秘) Lakeがリリースされました」とコメントをつけて公開したファイルは、厳格な秘密保持契約の下で管理されていたもの。ハッカーがKottmann氏に語ったところによれば、保護されていないCDN上にIntelのサーバーが発見されたそうで、簡単に侵入できたとのこと。
IntelはIT系メディアのBleepingComputerへの声明で、データはIntel Resource and Design Centerからのものだろうと回答。「この件については現在調査中です。アクセス件を持つ個人がこのデータをダウンロードして共有したと考えられます」と述べています。
IT系ニュースサイトのAppleinsiderは、プロセッサ関連のものはPCのセキュリティ問題に直結する可能性が高く、発売目前とされるTiger Lakeのものも含まれているのは特に問題であるとしています。また、流出したファイルのうち一部は暗号化されているものの、パスワードが「intel123」あるいは「Intel123」という簡単に推測できるものだったため、「Intelのセキュリティ意識の甘さが露呈している」と指摘しています。
なお、アップロードされているファイルの中身は以下の通り。
◆「Intel exconfidential Lake drop 1」の直下にあるファイルリスト
081516 intel layout tmplts.zip
367228-367228-rev-1-5.pdf
482486-crystal-forest-gladden-stargo-schematic-design-files-rev2-1.zip
544767-intel-ethernet-connection-i219-reference-schematic-rev1-0.pdf
555146-kipsbay2-archive.zip
555388-purley-platform-power-delivery-schematic-layout-checklist-rev1-1.xlsx
563767-intel-bluetooth-software-installation-guide-rev1-3.pdf
576931-potter-city-576931-v1-0-schem.pdf
607872-tgl-up3-up4-pdg-schchk-rev1-2.zip
615188-wilson-city-schematic-walkthrough-bmc.zip
615704-cml-s-udimm-3200-cmp-h-rvp-tdk-rev0p7.zip
618525-tigerlake-up3-tsn-aic.zip
618730-ehl-mcl-hierarchical-schematic-lp4x-0-7.zip
621487-cml-itbmt3-ta-ww14-2020.pdf
20170823_HDCP_EB-1.0_MEDIA_Eng_release.tar.gz
22010443256_UpiWaForQU9B_BasedOnRC15D62.zip
adk_patch_2.0.11.09_p2.patch
adk_source.2.0.11.09.standalone.snowridge_transportip.tar.gz
aml_cfl_s_kbl_skl_9.0.1062_vbios_release_notes.pdf
aml_cfl_s_kbl_skl-vbios_9.0.1062.zip
aml_ec_release_notes_ww14-2020.pdf
apl-i_sic_1.1.1_v227_51_d20190502.zip
apollo lake_platform_intel(r)_txe_3.1.75.2351_mr.pdf
Apollo_Lake_I_Platform_Intel®_TXE_3.1.70.2334_IPU_2019.2_PV_RN_Link.pdf
biosupdatecapsule_14d31_14d32.zip
bluetooth_debug_tools.zip
Boot_Guard_KBL_ACM_3698_SDK_ES_QS_PV_Rev1_0.zip
bootguardinfo_v1.0.25_20190625.7z
brickland_bdx_releasenotes_rev_400.pdf
BVT_Package_10.0.0.1086.exe
CCHWAPIExt_4.5.0.zip
ccl link to intel(r) csme fw 13.0.35.1508 icl release notes.pdf
ccl link to intel(r) csme fw 14.0.35.1147_ release notes.pdf
CDE_mac14_MIBS.txt
CFL_S_CNP_42_B0_82_R0_IFWI_Release_WW17_05_20.7z
CFL_S_CNPH_62_U0_42_B0_82_P0_R0_IFWI_Release_WW18_02_20.7z
cfl_s_h_ec-01.44_6_7_2019.zip
cfl_whl_cml_u_v1_v2_h_acm_kit_ww11_2020.zip
CGM2_IFWI_IA32_R_BSTEP_407114_BIOS.uimg
chipset-10.1.18383.8213-public-server-mup.zip
choco.zip
client_rkl_icat_rkl_v0p9.zip
client_txt_debug_toolkit_20200102.zip
client_vtinfo_tool_v1.1.33_20191030.zip
client_vtinfo_tool_v1.1.35_20200428.zip
cml_bios_release_notes.pdf
cml_ec-01.12_11_6_2019.zip
cml_s_ec-01.01_5_1_2019.zip
cml_s_txt_btg_acms_1.13.19.zip
cmls102-prq-report-rev0.pdf
cmlu_dg1_ec-v0.5_17_10_2019.zip
cnl_ec-81.39_5_21_2019_lpc_enabled.zip
compliance guide.zip
configs.zip
core 10x00k 10x00kf v 1.0.5.zip
cpld_seamless_poc_with_hsbp_fix.pof
cpld_ww06_20.7z
cpld_ww06_releasenote.txt
cpld_ww48.7z
c-state-test-case-intel-soc-watch-bkc-626226-rev0-5.pdf
Driver_Release_Change_Notification_20ww19.pdf
dsdk_yocto-2.0.0.40-160810_p7_data-npcpu-appcpu.uimg
dsdk_yocto-2.0.0.40-160811_p7_data_itsBackComp-npcpu-appcpu.uimg
ehl-ip-rev1p15-ext-crb-01-orcad.zip
elkhartlake_silicon_and_platformsamplecode_v1.0.0.zip
esxi_1.0.5.vib.zip
ETL_Trace Tool.zip
externalbiosbuildsteps.txt
FMC+Loopback_schematic.zip
FMX.Data.Flows.Training.v1.0_2020-02-11_AVM.pdf
geminilake_sic_2_2_1_1.7z
glk_iafw_releasenotes_ww02_2020.pdf
glk_platform_intel(r)_txe_4.0.25.1324_mr.pdf
glk_platform_intel(r)_txe_4.0.26.1334_hf.pdf
GRX350-550_html_registers.encr.7z
HDAReferenceDriver_For10.29.00.3709-TGL.zip
hideventfilterdriver-2.2.1.372_rs4certified.zip
how to obtain intel system debugger nda.pdf
icl_14.0.1003_vbios_release_notes_prealpha.pdf
ICL_FSPWRAPPER_4154_00_R.rom
icl_vbios_14.0.1003.zip
ignition_01.00.02.043.0.zip
ilvss-3-6-23-tar.gz
image002.gif
Intel (R) Modern Standby PEP Checker v2.2.0.2.zip
intel compliance kit content - 13 0 2013 5.pdf
intel obl commercial use license.pdf
intel obl sdk and tools license [01.24.2017].pdf
intel trace hub & intel me 13.30 decoder file.zip
intel trace hub intel me13 decoder file.zip
intel trace hub intel me14 decoder file.zip
intel trace hub intel me15 decoder file.zip
intel(r) pch chipset_init kit - tglpchlp_z0v5_a0v11.zip
Intel(R) PPIN Status Utility-1.2.0504.zip
intel(r) serial io - bring up guide and release note rev1.3.pdf
intel(r) serial io - bring up guide and release note rev1p1.pdf
intel(r)_sgx_windows_x64_psw_2.7.100.2.zip
intel(r)_trace_hub_62164 .zip
intel(r)powerandthermaldesignstudio_ext_2.1.1.zip
intel(r)systemscope_3.4.1006.zip
intel(r)systemscopetool_3.4.1007.zip
intel_proset_wireless_bt_software_21.90.1.1_uart_pv_phbtw7337_release_note - g layout.pdf
Intel_R2.0_GA_BackComp-Signed_09_14_2016.uimg
Intel_R2.0_GA_dsdk-Signed_09_14_2016.uimg
intel® devie protection with bootguard txtbtginfo.zip
Intel® Quartus® Prime Pro Edition Help version 20.1 - Schematic Tab (View Menu) (Platform Designer).pdf
IntelCE-CEFDK_RESTRICTED_SRC-4.5.14421.347211.tar.gz
IPU5.5 Driver SW Package Release 50.18362.4.1327 - Win10 for Space-X.7z
kabylakesiliconpkg_3_7_6.zip
kabylakesiliconpkg_3_7_9.zip
kabylakesiliconpkg_3_8_0.zip
KBL SST FDK training session 2.1.zip
KBL SST FDK training session 2.2.zip
KBL SST FDK training session 4.1.zip
KBL SST FDK training session 4.2.zip
KBL_S_IFWI_Release_WW17_05_20.7z
lauterbach trace32 installation.pdf
m_87_606a4_8b000018.zip
main_pld_adr_engineering_release_ww19.zip
MDDSDoc_56642_1.0.pdf
MDDSDoc_58609_1.0.pdf
mehlowrefreshservercfl-generic-sic-7.0.58.44.zip
MoonlightSigned.zip
obl_with_centerm_information_for_tc_20200302_both_signed.pdf
openipcpluginsnothirdparty.7z
p7_partitions_normal
p7_partitions_rdk
phbtw7337_21.90.1.1g.zip
platform_power_management_7.52.zip
PPSampleApp_intel123.zip
prq-prq-customer-report-skl-2-2-lga-dt-rev0.pdf
PUMA7_BIOS-563556.zip
qts-qpp-5v1-17-1.pdf
R2.0_GA_Readme.txt
R5MR_DT_Firmware_Release_(8C2C17_8C1C12).zip
README_BIOS.txt
release notes_tc1910pp_apr14.txt
releasenote_cpld.txt
rev5.zip
RockHopper_drop_ww43.7z
RST_PV_17.9.0.1007.zip
seamless update whitley bkc 2020 ww18.pdf
SeamlessUpdate_CapsuleGeneration_UserGuide_v0.5.2.pdf
SeamlessUpdate_CapsuleGenerationEnv_v0.5.2.zip
serialio_30.100.1943.2_pv_cmp-v_20h1.zip
serialio_30.100.2010.1_pv_icl_20h1.zip
server_bp1221_cp331_grantleybdx-ep_2019p2_ipu.zip
server_bp1221-00_cp331_bricklandbdx-4.00.git.zip
shc_tools.v1.0.5_beta.tar.gz
simicseaglestream_v0.6.00_linux64.tar.zip
simicseaglestream_v0.6.00_win64.zip
simicsmodellibrary_eaglestream_rn_v0_6_00.pdf
SKL_S_IFWI_Release_WW18_04_20.7z
sourcerelease.atscale.1.1840.3256.200.x64.tar.gz
Space-X_Test_driver_for_HDR_on.7z
Space-X_Test_driver_product_signed_for_HDR_on.7z
sps_soc-x_05.00.00.048.0.zip
sps_tools_4.2.97.185.zip
ss-quartus-comparison.pdf
tbeem_1.0.1.4.zip
tc_1910_preproduction_src-r10238.tar.gz
TGL_3175_01_282_Engineering_Release.zip
tgl_bios_release_notes_v3163.01.pdf
tgl_bios_ww17_2020.zip
tgl_ec_release_notes_ww02-2020.pdf
tgl_ec_release_notes_ww10-2020.pdf
tgl_ec_release_notes_ww12-2020.pdf
tgl_ec_release_notes_ww51-19.pdf
tgl_ec-01.15_11_17_2019.zip
tgl_ec-01.16_12_9_2019.zip
tgl_ec-01.19_2_10_2020.zip
tgl_ec-01.21_3_10_2020.zip
TGL_UP3_cons_corp_dashboard.pptx
TGL_V2527_10_IPCM_Sample_Code_V1.0.0.zip
TGL-UP3 Cons Acceleration Workshop Pre-Work - Rev2.xlsx
TGL-UP4 Cons Acceleration Workshop Pre-Work - Rev1.xlsx
THCBase-3.0.0.140.zip
txtbtginfo_v0.7.38.zip
ucodeupdatecapsule_0x30_0x31.zip
UGW-8.4.2-10GPON-1.6.7.b3r18-SW-patch.zip
UGW-8.x_master-10GPON-1.7.1-SW-CD.zip
videocalling_eng_release_0328.zip
VRTool_V1.0.0.zip
wav_fw_src_06.01.00_er7.87_20191226040022.zip
whiskeylake-u-ddr4-zuken-schematic-files.7z
whitley-mow-575523-ww19-2020.pdf
WHL_V0_IFWI_Release_WW17_05_20.7z
windows_1.0.5.exe.zip
WLYDCRB.86B.WR.64.2019.48.2.02.1938_0013.D98_P8000d_LBG_SPS_CPX.bin
wlydcrb.sys.wr.64.2020.15.2.02.1507_0014.d32_p80006_lbg_sps_smls.bin
WW04'20_Ext_RKL_S_VP_PPR.zip
WW11'20_Ext_TGL_H_VP_PPR.zip
WW18'20_Ext_ADL_S_VP_PPR.zip
WW18'20_Ext_RKL_S_VP_PPR.zip
ww18-20-intel-mobile-business-5q-nda-roadmap-with-wm.pptm
WW32_FAQs_for_IGCC.pdf
xtu-6.5.1.371-vip.zip
◆「Intel ME」の中にあるファイルリスト
3rd party software licenses - sw only.zip
ccl link to intel(r) csme fw 11.8.78.3681 release notes (1).pdf
ccl link to intel(r) csme fw 11.8.78.3681 release notes.pdf
CCL Link to Intel(R) CSME FW 15.0.0.1192 v2_ RKL_S_Release Notes (1).pdf
CCL Link to Intel(R) CSME FW 15.0.0.1192 v2_ RKL_S_Release Notes.pdf
intel compliance kit content - 15 0 2019 5.pdf
intel software license agreement 11.2.17.pdf
intel(r) cse fw 13_30_0_1065_ww11_bkc_release_notes.pdf
intel(r) cse_consumer_13.30.0.1065.zip
Intel(R) CSME Runtime Verification 0.3.0.zip
intel(r) management engine 5mb 10.0.60.3000v2 hot fix release notes.pdf
intel(r) management engine 10.0.55.3000v2 hot fix release notes.pdf
intel(r) management engine 11 software 11.0.6.1194v3 release notes.pdf
Intel(R) ME 11.8 FW Update API Library UEFI v11.8.50.3425.zip
intel(r) me compliance and debug documentation v.15.0.2019.5.zip
intel(r)_csme_consumer_14.0.35.1147.zip
intel(r)_csme_corporate_14.0.35.1147.zip
Intel(R)_CSME_Corporate_15.0.0.1192_v2 (1).zip
Intel(R)_CSME_Corporate_15.0.0.1192_v2.zip
intel(r)_me_11.0_sw_only_consumer_11.0.6.1194_v3.zip
intel(r)_me_11.8_consumer_11.8.78.3681.zip
intel(r)_me_11.8_corporate_11.8.77.3664_version_3 (3).zip
intel(r)_me_11.8_corporate_11.8.78.3681.zip
intel(r)_me10.0_1.5m_10.0.55.3000v2.zip
intel(r)_me10.0_5m_10.0.60.3000v2.zip
intel_(r)_csme_13.0.35.1508_consumer mgphy-9.0.2.1.zip
Intel_(R)_CSME_15.0.0.1166_Consumer_UP3_B0.zip
Intel_ME_PMC_TCSS_ICL_WW10_20_Slim_Silicon.zip
Intel_ME_PMC_TCSS_ICL_WW48_19_Slim_Silicon_Simics.zip
Intel®-CSME-Runtime-Verification-1.0.0.zip
Intel®-CSME-Runtime-Verification-1.1.0.zip
mefw_software_license_agreement_pv.pdf
◆「Intel Restricted Secret」の中にあるファイルリスト
kaby lake silicon initialization code release notes rev 3.7.9(1).pdf
kaby lake silicon initialization code release notes rev 3.7.9.pdf
kaby lake silicon initialization code release notes rev 3.8.0.pdf
kabylakefspbinpkg_3_7_9.zip
kabylakeplatform_3_7_6.zip
kabylakeplatform_3_7_9.zip
kabylakesiliconpkg_3_7_6.zip
kabylakesiliconpkg_3_7_9.zip
kbl_ulx_rvp3_ksc_v02.04_3_10_2020.zip
purleyrefresh_rc_.zip
readme.txt
