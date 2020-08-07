2020年08月07日 12時00分 セキュリティ

Intelからおよそ20GBものチップデータやソースコードなど機密情報が大量流出



何者かがIntelから盗み出した20GBもの機密データをオンライン上に公開していると報じられています。流出したデータの中にはKabylakeのリファレンスコードや、2020年中に発売予定となっているTiger Lakeのファームウェアなどが含まれています。



Intel leak: 20GB of source code, internal docs from alleged breach

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/intel-leak-20gb-of-source-code-internal-docs-from-alleged-breach/



Intel hacked, first wave of stolen chip data released in 20GB dump | Appleinsider

https://appleinsider.com/articles/20/08/06/intel-hacked-first-wave-of-stolen-chip-data-released-in-20gb-dump



exconfidential Lake - drop 1

https://mega.nz/folder/CV91XLBZ#CPSDW-8EWetV7hGhgGd8GQ



匿名のハッカーからファイルを受け取ったというリバースエンジニアのTille Kottmann氏は、盗み出したファイルのリンクを掲載したTelegramの投稿をTwitterで共有しています。



Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)



This is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks.



Most of the things here have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. pic.twitter.com/KE708HCIqu — Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM ???????????????? (@deletescape) August 6, 2020



Telegramの投稿が以下。





データはMEGAにアップロードされています。





ファイルサイズはZIP形式でおよそ16.93GBほど。





ただし、MEGAからダウンロードする場合ファイルサイズが無料アカウントの転送量を超えてしまいます。





流出ファイルはTorrentでも配布されており、マグネットリンクが公開されています。





ハッカーは「Intel exconfidential(社外秘) Lakeがリリースされました」とコメントをつけて公開したファイルは、厳格な秘密保持契約の下で管理されていたもの。ハッカーがKottmann氏に語ったところによれば、保護されていないCDN上にIntelのサーバーが発見されたそうで、簡単に侵入できたとのこと。



IntelはIT系メディアのBleepingComputerへの声明で、データはIntel Resource and Design Centerからのものだろうと回答。「この件については現在調査中です。アクセス件を持つ個人がこのデータをダウンロードして共有したと考えられます」と述べています。





IT系ニュースサイトのAppleinsiderは、プロセッサ関連のものはPCのセキュリティ問題に直結する可能性が高く、発売目前とされるTiger Lakeのものも含まれているのは特に問題であるとしています。また、流出したファイルのうち一部は暗号化されているものの、パスワードが「intel123」あるいは「Intel123」という簡単に推測できるものだったため、「Intelのセキュリティ意識の甘さが露呈している」と指摘しています。



