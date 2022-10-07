メモ

Google初のスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」が登場、価格は税込3万9800円から


Googleが2022年10月6日(木)23時から開催中の新製品発表イベント「Made by Google」において、Google初のスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」を発表しました。Googleはこれまでスマートウォッチ向けのOS「Wear OS」を開発していましたが、自社製スマートウォッチの開発は今回が初めてです。

Google Pixel Watch - Google ストア
https://store.google.com/magazine/google_smartwatch?hl=ja

Designed to work together. Built to work for you.

The Google Pixel Collection brings together Pixel's phones, watch, and buds for personalized help throughout your day.

Sign up for updates and join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET: https://t.co/coOMYFSqPS pic.twitter.com/KvsYZBVAsK

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle)


Made by Google '22 - YouTube


Google Pixel Watchの形はきれいな正円となっています。直径は41mmで、高さは12.3mm、重量はバンドを除いて36gです。


側面には押し込み可能な「tactile」と呼ばれる竜頭式のボタンがあります。


ふちにベゼルが付いたディスプレイを採用しており、ディスプレイとベゼルの境界はシームレスに仕上げられています。


カラーバリエーションはブラック・シルバー・ゴールドの3種類。


本体とバンド部分は取り外しでき、さまざまな種類のバンドに取り換え可能です。


バンドは本体をひねって取り付けるタイプのため、部品が突出せず、見た目をシームレスに変えることができます。

#GooglePixelWatch’s band system attaches internally like a camera lens to a camera body, instead of the prominent external lugs of other watches.

Just twist and click to swap between a variety of available bands and transform your look seamlessly ✨#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/3HtDuxZqE9

— Made By Google (@madebygoogle)


ディスプレイの表示スタイルも数多く用意されているとのこと。


Pixel Watchには「Wear OS 3.5」が搭載され、健康管理サービスの「Fitbit」の健康＆フィットネス機能を利用できます。

カラーとケースの組み合わせは4種類で、「Matte Blackステンレスケース/Obsidian アクティブバンド」「Polished Silver ステンレスケース/Charcoal アクティブバンド」「Polished Silver ステンレスケース/Chalk アクティブバンド」「Champagne Gold ステンレスケース/Hazel アクティブバンド」から選択可能。


4G LTE＆Bluetooth＆Wi-Fi搭載モデルとBluetooth＆Wi-Fiモデルの2つが用意されており、価格は前者が税込4万7800円、後者が税込3万9800円です。

