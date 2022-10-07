Google初のスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」が登場、価格は税込3万9800円から
Googleが2022年10月6日(木)23時から開催中の新製品発表イベント「Made by Google」において、Google初のスマートウォッチ「Pixel Watch」を発表しました。Googleはこれまでスマートウォッチ向けのOS「Wear OS」を開発していましたが、自社製スマートウォッチの開発は今回が初めてです。
Google Pixel Watch - Google ストア
https://store.google.com/magazine/google_smartwatch?hl=ja
Designed to work together. Built to work for you.— Made By Google (@madebygoogle)
The Google Pixel Collection brings together Pixel's phones, watch, and buds for personalized help throughout your day.
Sign up for updates and join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET: https://t.co/coOMYFSqPS pic.twitter.com/KvsYZBVAsK
Made by Google '22 - YouTube
Google Pixel Watchの形はきれいな正円となっています。直径は41mmで、高さは12.3mm、重量はバンドを除いて36gです。
側面には押し込み可能な「tactile」と呼ばれる竜頭式のボタンがあります。
ふちにベゼルが付いたディスプレイを採用しており、ディスプレイとベゼルの境界はシームレスに仕上げられています。
カラーバリエーションはブラック・シルバー・ゴールドの3種類。
本体とバンド部分は取り外しでき、さまざまな種類のバンドに取り換え可能です。
バンドは本体をひねって取り付けるタイプのため、部品が突出せず、見た目をシームレスに変えることができます。
#GooglePixelWatch’s band system attaches internally like a camera lens to a camera body, instead of the prominent external lugs of other watches.— Made By Google (@madebygoogle)
Just twist and click to swap between a variety of available bands and transform your look seamlessly ✨#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/3HtDuxZqE9
ディスプレイの表示スタイルも数多く用意されているとのこと。
Pixel Watchには「Wear OS 3.5」が搭載され、健康管理サービスの「Fitbit」の健康＆フィットネス機能を利用できます。
カラーとケースの組み合わせは4種類で、「Matte Blackステンレスケース/Obsidian アクティブバンド」「Polished Silver ステンレスケース/Charcoal アクティブバンド」「Polished Silver ステンレスケース/Chalk アクティブバンド」「Champagne Gold ステンレスケース/Hazel アクティブバンド」から選択可能。
4G LTE＆Bluetooth＆Wi-Fi搭載モデルとBluetooth＆Wi-Fiモデルの2つが用意されており、価格は前者が税込4万7800円、後者が税込3万9800円です。
