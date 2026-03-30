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OpenAIがコーディング支援AIツール「Codex」用プラグインを発表、Gmail・Googleドライブ・GitHub・Figma・Notion・Slack・Cloudflare・Boxなど20以上のサービスとの連携を実現


OpenAIが2021年から展開しているコーディング支援用のAIツール「Codex」向けに多数のプラグインを発表しました。これにより、Gmailをはじめとした20以上のサービスとデフォルトで連携させることが可能となります。

Plugins – Codex | OpenAI Developers
https://developers.openai.com/codex/plugins


プラグインの導入によって、コードを書く前の計画や調査・調整、その後のワークフローでも、Codexはより実務的な作業に対応しました。たとえばGoogleドライブ向けプラグインを導入した場合、Googleドライブ・Googleドキュメント・Googleスプレッドシート・Slidesを横断する一連のワークフローを1つのループ内で連携させることができるとのこと。


プラグインについて、OpenAIは「始まりにすぎない」と表現し、今後、より多くのユースケースに対応したプラグインを順次リリースするとともに、スキルライブラリも拡充していくという方針を示しました。


OpenAIの開発者であるジェイソン・リュウ氏はおよそ58個の自動化機能と30個のプラグインを活用していて、アイデアを思いついてほかの人たちと話す部分以外はすべて自動化済みだと語っています。


Codexチームのアレクサンダー・エンビリコス氏によると、CodexはOpenAI社内全員の働き方を完全に変えてしまい、ありとあらゆる場面で活用している技術チームはもちろんのこと、総務や営業もCodexに最適化されているそうです。


同じくCodexチームのTibo氏は、リリースしたプラグインをできるだけ多くの人に使ってもらうために、Codexの利用制限をリセットしたと述べました。


CloudflareもCodexプラグインの登場を歓迎。


Boxのアーロン・レヴィCEOも「OpenAIと協力して、コンテンツとエージェントを結び付けることでよりシームレスな体験を提供できることを楽しみにしています」と述べました。

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in ウェブアプリ, Posted by logc_nt

You can read the machine translated English article OpenAI has announced a plugin for its co….