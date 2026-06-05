GoogleがAIとセッションできる音楽生成AI「Magenta RealTime 2」を公開＆DAWプラグインや楽器アプリも無料公開
Googleが音楽生成AIモデル「Magenta RealTime 2」を2026年6月4日に公開しました。合わせて、Magenta RealTime 2を実行できる楽器アプリやDAWプラグインも無料公開されています。
Magenta RealTime 2: Open & Local Live Music Models
https://magenta.withgoogle.com/magenta-realtime-2
Magenta RealTime 2はパラメーター数24億の高品質モデル「mrt2_base」と、パラメーター数2億3000万の高速モデル「mrt2_small」の2種類に分かれて公開されています。どちらのモデルもAppleシリコンでの実行に最適化されており、mrt2_smallはM1チップ以降のすべてのAppleシリコン搭載Macでリアルタイム動作します。また、リアルタイムではないものの、NVIDIA製GPUなどでも実行可能です。
Magenta RealTime 2を用いたmacOS向けの楽器アプリやDAWプラグインが以下のリンク先で公開されています。
Magenta RealTime 2 (Apps & Plugins)
https://magenta.withgoogle.com/mrt2
楽器アプリ「Jam」では画面上段の入力欄に「奏でたい音楽のジャンル説明」を入力すると音楽が流れ始め、下段の鍵盤で音階を調整することができます。鍵盤はクリック操作のほかにMacBookのキーボードやMIDIキーボードでも操作できます。
以下のポストにはJamの実際例を示す動画埋め込まれています。
Not just a prompt box, more than just a synthesizer, MRT2 opens up a ton of new possibilities. Here are some our favorites 🤘— Google Magenta Project (@GoogleMagenta) June 4, 2026
MIDI Steering: Hold down a note or chord and the model generates an entire ensemble that follows your notes. pic.twitter.com/3NubAjYlsf
DAWプラグインの「MRT2」を使えば、好みの楽曲制作アプリでMagenta RealTime 2を活用できます。
Really proud to share something we’ve been working on for a while: Magenta RealTime 2 (MTR2), a live music model that is highly interactive (MIDI, audio, text, lots of parameters) and low-latency (~200ms end-to-end), and runs locally on a MacBook! https://t.co/F3yrObWBCu pic.twitter.com/gaBQg2FJdw— Ilaria Manco (@Ilaria__Manco) June 4, 2026
Google DeepMindの研究者であるJesse Engel氏は、MRT2とハンドジェスチャーをMIDI入力として扱えるアプリを連携してジェスチャーだけで音楽を奏でるデモ動画を公開しています。
Had one of those "Oh, I'm living in the future" moments yesterday.— Jesse Engel (@jesseengel) June 4, 2026
Flying on the airplane. No internet.
Playing music with hand gestures controlling a realtime LLM running locally on my laptop
Person next to me thinking I'm crazy... all the while I'm having a great time 😅 pic.twitter.com/OGAkXMnILD
「mrt2_base」と「mrt2_small」は以下のリンク先で配布されています。
google/magenta-realtime-2 · Hugging Face
https://huggingface.co/google/magenta-realtime-2
また、関連コードやドキュメントが以下のリンク先で公開されており、誰でもMagenta RealTime 2を用いたアプリを開発できるようになっています。
GitHub - magenta/magenta-realtime: Magenta RealTime 2: An Open-Weights Live Music Model · GitHub
https://github.com/magenta/magenta-realtime
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・関連コンテンツ
in AI, Posted by log1o_hf
You can read the machine translated English article Google has released 'Magenta RealTime 2,….