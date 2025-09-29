「50円玉の穴の中を泳ぐボルボックス」など微細な世界を撮影した映像コンテスト「Nikon Small World」の優秀作品が発表される
Nikon Small Worldは顕微鏡クラスの微細な世界を撮影した動画や写真のコンテストです。このうち、2025年の動画部門「2025 Small World in Motion Competition」の優秀作品が2025年9月24日に発表されました。
2025 Small World in Motion Competition | Nikon Small World
https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/2025-small-world-in-motion-competition
15th Annual Nikon Small World in Motion Competition Winner Magnifies Self-Pollination Process in a Common Wildflower | News | Nikon Small World
https://www.nikonsmallworld.com/news/swim-2025
◆1位：Self-pollination in a flower of thymeleaf speedwell (Veronica serpyllifolia)
栄えある1位はコテングクワガタの自家受粉の様子を記録した作品です。雄しべがグイ～ンと動いて雌しべに近づいていく様子が鮮明に記録されています。
Self-pollination in a flower of thymeleaf speedwell | 2025 Nikon Small World - YouTube
◆2位：Volvox algae swimming in water drop that has been pipetted into the central opening of a Japanese 50 Yen Coin
50円玉の穴の中を泳ぐボルボックスを撮影した作品が2位を獲得しました。映像の最初では水中を泳ぐボルボックスが大きく映り、倍率が段々下がって50円玉の穴の中で泳いでいたことが分かる構成です。
Volvox algae swimming in a water drop in a Japanese 50 Yen Coin | 2025 Nikon Small World - YouTube
◆3位：Actin and mitochondria in mouse brain tumor cells
3位はマウスの脳腫瘍細胞内のアクチンとミトコンドリアの動きを捉えた作品です。
Actin and mitochondria in mouse brain tumor cells | 2025 Nikon Small World - YouTube
◆4位：A tardigrade moving around a volvox algae colony
ボルボックスのコロニー上を移動するクマムシの様子を撮影した作品が4位となりました。モニョモニョとなめらかに歩き回っています。
A tardigrade moving around a volvox algae colony | 2025 Nikon Small World - YouTube
◆5位：A newborn sea urchin walking along the seabed
5位は生まれたてのウニが歩く様子を記録した作品です。痛くなさそうなトゲトゲを使ってプニプニ歩いています。
A newborn sea urchin walking along the seabed | 2025 Nikon Small World - YouTube
その他の優秀作品は以下の再生リストで確認できます。
2025 Small World in Motion Competition | Nikon Small World - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLb-EWw1bYXPljNoN_e32wk6Lba1kfW2Mp
