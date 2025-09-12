2025年09月12日 15時30分 ソフトウェア

Googleの画像生成AI「Nano-banana」をめちゃくちゃ活用できるプロンプトとサンプル画像実例まとめ



Googleが2025年8月に公開した画像生成AI「Gemini 2.5 Flash Image(Nano Banana)」は、入力した画像の特徴を維持しながら編集することが得意で、無料ユーザーでも1日100枚まで画像を生成することが可能です。そんなNano Bananaで使えるプロンプトとその実例をまとめたGitHubのページが有志によって公開されていたので、いくつかピックアップしてみました。



Awesome-Nano-Banana-images/README_en.md at main · PicoTrex/Awesome-Nano-Banana-images · GitHub

https://github.com/PicoTrex/Awesome-Nano-Banana-images/blob/main/README_en.md



・目次

◆1：イラストをフィギュア化

◆2：異なる時代の自分の写真

◆3：クロスビュー画像の生成

◆4：カラーパレットを使った線画の着色

◆5：古い写真のカラー化

◆6：指定のコーディネートに着替えさせる

◆7：キャラクターのポーズ変更

◆8：線画からポーズを指定する

◆9：地図から立体的な建物のイラストへ

◆10：メイクの分析

◆11：複数のキャラクターポーズ生成

◆12：照明制御

◆13：被写体を抽出して透明なレイヤーに配置

◆14：アニメの巨大フィギュアを東京のど真ん中に置く

◆15：マンガスタイルへの変換

◆16：証明写真の作成



◆1：イラストをフィギュア化

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



turn this photo into a character figure. Behind it, place a box with the character's image printed on it, and a computer showing the Blender modeling process on its screen. In front of the box, add a round plastic base with the character figure standing on it. set the scene indoors if possible



◆2：異なる時代の自分の写真

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Change the characer's style to [1970]'s classical [male] style Add [long curly] hair, [long mustache], change the background to the iconic [californian summer landscape] Don't change the character's face



注記：[角括弧]内のテキストを、希望する時代や詳細情報に変更してください。



◆3：クロスビュー画像の生成

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Convert the photo to a top-down view and mark the location of the photographer.



◆4：カラーパレットを使った線画の着色

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Accurately use the color palette from Figure 2 to color the character in Figure 1



◆5：古い写真のカラー化

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



restore and colorize this photo.



◆6：指定のコーディネートに着替えさせる

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Choose the person in Image 1 and dress them in all the clothing and accessories from Image 2. Shoot a series of realistic OOTD-style photos outdoors, using natural lighting, a stylish street style, and clear full-body shots. Keep the person's identity and pose from Image 1, but show the complete outfit and accessories from Image 2 in a cohesive, stylish way.



◆7：キャラクターのポーズ変更

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Have the person in the picture look straight ahead



◆8：線画からポーズを指定する

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Change the pose of the person in Figure 1 to that of Figure 2, and shoot in a professional studio



注記：線画と参考画像をアップロードする必要があります。



◆9：地図から立体的な建物のイラストへ

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Take this location and make the landmark an isometric image (building only), in the stvle of the game Theme Park



◆10：メイクの分析

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Analyze this image. Use a red pen to mark areas that can be improved Analyze this image. Use a red pen to denote where you can improve



◆11：複数のキャラクターポーズ生成

入力と出力例





プロンプト



Please create a pose sheet for this illustration, making various poses!



◆12：照明制御

入力と出力例





プロンプト



Change the character from Image 1 to the lighting from Image 2, with dark areas as shadows



注記：入力では画像と同時に照明の参考画像をアップロードする必要があります。



◆13：被写体を抽出して透明なレイヤーに配置

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



extract the [samurai] and put transparent background



注記：[角括弧]内のテキストを、抽出したいオブジェクトに置き換えてください。



◆14：アニメの巨大フィギュアを東京のど真ん中に置く

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



A realistic photographic work. A gigantic statue of this person has been placed in a square in the center of Tokyo, with people looking up at it.



◆15：マンガスタイルへの変換

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Convert the input photo into a black-and-white manga-style line drawing.



◆16：証明写真の作成

入力例





出力例





プロンプト



Crop the head and create a 2-inch ID photo with: 1. Blue background 2. Professional business attire 3. Frontal face 4. Slight smile