Appleは2025年秋登場の「iPhone 17 Air」から3年連続でデザインの大幅変更を行う
例年秋に新型iPhoneを発表しているAppleは、2025年9月9日開催のイベントで「iPhone 17」シリーズやApple Watch Series 11など合計7つ以上の新製品を発表すると目されています。このうち、薄型端末の「iPhone 17 Air」を先駆けとして、今後3年連続でAppleはiPhoneのデザインを大きく変更していくと見込まれています。
