2025年08月25日 12時07分 モバイル

Appleは2025年秋登場の「iPhone 17 Air」から3年連続でデザインの大幅変更を行う



例年秋に新型iPhoneを発表しているAppleは、2025年9月9日開催のイベントで「iPhone 17」シリーズやApple Watch Series 11など合計7つ以上の新製品を発表すると目されています。このうち、薄型端末の「iPhone 17 Air」を先駆けとして、今後3年連続でAppleはiPhoneのデザインを大きく変更していくと見込まれています。



Apple to Launch iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air in September; iPhone Fold Next Year - Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-08-24/apple-to-launch-iphone-17-pro-iphone-17-air-in-september-iphone-fold-next-year-mepmzpcj



Apple's Three-Year iPhone Redesign: Air, Foldable Expected

https://appleosophy.com/2025/08/24/apples-three-year-iphone-redesign-plan-air-and-foldables-expected/



iPhone 17, the 'thinnest iPhone ever,' and everything else we're expecting out of Apple's hardware event | TechCrunch

https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/24/iphone-17-the-thinnest-iphone-ever-and-everything-else-were-expecting-out-of-apples-hardware-event/





