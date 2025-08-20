iOS 26でApple Intelligenceに新しく実装される20機能まとめ

Appleが WWDC25 で発表した「 iOS 26 」では、パーソナルAIの Apple Intelligence に20の新機能が追加される予定です。この新機能をApple関連の情報を取り扱う9to5Macがまとめています。 Apple Intelligence gets 20+ brand new features in iOS 26, here’s the full list - 9to5Mac https://9to5mac.com/2025/08/19/apple-intelligence-new-features-in-ios-26-full-list/

・関連記事

「iOS 26」や新デザイン「Liquid Glass」など新情報続々なApple年次開発者会議「WWDC25」の基調講演まとめ - GIGAZINE



「iOS 26」が登場、命名規則が変更され「ChatGPTでの画像生成」「留守電AI要約機能」「リアルタイム通訳機能」などAI機能が大量追加 - GIGAZINE



Appleが新たなパーソナルAIの「Apple Intelligence」を発表、OpenAIとの提携でSiriがChatGPTをサポート - GIGAZINE



実際にAppleのAI「Apple Intelligence」を使ってみた海外レビューまとめ - GIGAZINE



2025年08月20日 12時00分00秒 in モバイル, ソフトウェア, 無料メンバー, Posted by logu_ii

You can read the machine translated English article Summary of 20 new features implemented i….