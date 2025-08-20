iOS 26でApple Intelligenceに新しく実装される20機能まとめ
AppleがWWDC25で発表した「iOS 26」では、パーソナルAIのApple Intelligenceに20の新機能が追加される予定です。この新機能をApple関連の情報を取り扱う9to5Macがまとめています。
Apple Intelligence gets 20+ brand new features in iOS 26, here’s the full list - 9to5Mac
https://9to5mac.com/2025/08/19/apple-intelligence-new-features-in-ios-26-full-list/
