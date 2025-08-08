メモ

トランプ大統領がIntelのリップ＝ブー・タンCEOに即時辞任を要求


トランプ大統領がSNS・Truth Socialの自らのアカウントで、Intelのリップ＝ブー・タンCEOに対して即時の辞任を要求しました。タンCEOは、2021年から2024年にCEOを務めたパット・ゲルシンガー氏の退任後、暫定CEO体制を経て、2025年3月に就任したところです。


Trump Urges Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to Resign, Calls Him ‘Conflicted’ (INTC) - Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-08-07/trump-urges-intel-ceo-to-resign-calls-him-conflicted

Trump says Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan must 'resign immediately' | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2025/08/07/trump-says-intel-ceo-lip-bu-tan-must-resign-immediately/

Intel shares drop after Trump calls for CEO to resign immediately
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/07/intel-ceo-trump-lip-bu-tan.html

トランプ大統領は現地時間2025年8月7日夜、Truth Socialに「IntelのCEOは深刻な利益相反状態にあり、ただちに辞任する必要があります。他の解決法はありません」と投稿しました。


前後の投稿ではIntelについての言及がなく、トランプ大統領がタンCEOの何を「利益相反状態にある」と表現したのかが不明瞭ですが、ニュースサイトのBloombergなどによると、8月6日に共和党のトム・コットン上院議員がIntelのフランク・イヤーリー会長に送付した、タンCEOに関する質問状の内容を受けて投稿されたものだと指摘されています。

コットン議員の質問状は、タンCEOと中国との関係や、タンCEOがかつてCEOを務めたケイデンス・デザイン・システムズが中国人民解放軍国防大学に半導体設計製品を販売していた問題などを問うたものです。


ケイデンス・デザイン・システムズはこの一件について、罪状を認める代わりに、賠償金1億4000万ドル(約210億円)以上を支払うことで合意しています。

Exclusive: US lawmaker questions Intel CEO's ties to China in letter to company board chair | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmaker-questions-intel-ceos-ties-china-letter-company-board-chair-2025-08-06/

この件について、Intelはコメントを発表していません。

