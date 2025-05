DeepseekがAIモデル「DeepSeek-R1-0528」をリリース、O4-miniに匹敵する性能でオープンモデルとして公開

DeepSeek R1 0528 can understand some details in the article, and the answers are more logical, comprehensive and complete!

Try freely in Zotero by the plugin PapersGPT(https://t.co/WTk5KA7JVa) to read papers with the newest DeepSeek model DeepSeek R1 0528. pic.twitter.com/XD2aPbMGXD