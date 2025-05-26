ソフトウェア

Claude 4のシステムプロンプトには「うざい説教の出力を避ける記述」や「ディズニー作品の著作権侵害を避けるための記述」が含まれている


AI開発企業は、AIモデルに動作の大前提となる「システムプロンプト」を設定することでユーザーの入力に対する応答内容をコントロールしています。Anthropicは2025年5月22日に発表したClaude 4シリーズのシステムプロンプトをすでに公開しており、Claude 4の設計思想を読み解くことができます。

System Prompts - Anthropic
https://docs.anthropic.com/en/release-notes/system-prompts

Highlights from the Claude 4 system prompt
https://simonwillison.net/2025/May/25/claude-4-system-prompt/

Anthropicは2025年5月22日にClaude 4シリーズの最初のラインナップとして「Claude Opus 4」と「Claude Sonnet 4」を発表しました。Claude Opus 4は世界最高クラスのコーディング能力を備えていることがアピールされており、Claude Sonnet 4は安価かつ高性能なモデルとして展開されています。

Anthropicが「Claude 4」ファミリーの2モデルをリリース、コーディング性能と推論能力が前世代から強化 - GIGAZINE


Anthropicは2024年8月から自社製AIモデルのシステムプロンプトを公開するようになっており、Claude 4シリーズのシステムプロンプトも2025年5月23日に公開されました。記事作成時点では日本語ドキュメントにはClaude 4シリーズについて記されていませんが、英語版ドキュメントで当該システムプロンプトを確認できます。


システムプロンプトに含まれる興味深い記述は以下の通り。

