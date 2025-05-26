Claude 4のシステムプロンプトには「うざい説教の出力を避ける記述」や「ディズニー作品の著作権侵害を避けるための記述」が含まれている

Pliny the Liberator氏が公開したシステムプロンプトには「法的コンプライアンスを確保し、著作権者に損害を与えないように、検索結果から20単語以上のコンテンツを複製しないようにする」といった著作権侵害を防止するための文面が多く含まれています。

プロンプト分析家を自称する Pliny the Liberator 氏はClaude 4の6万字超えのシステムプロンプトを入手したと 主張 しており、GitHub上に公開しています。 CL4R1T4S/ANTHROPIC/Claude_4.txt at main · elder-plinius/CL4R1T4S · GitHub https://github.com/elder-plinius/CL4R1T4S/blob/main/ANTHROPIC/Claude_4.txt

AI開発企業は、AIモデルに動作の大前提となる「システムプロンプト」を設定することでユーザーの入力に対する応答内容をコントロールしています。Anthropicは2025年5月22日に発表した Claude 4シリーズ のシステムプロンプトをすでに公開しており、Claude 4の設計思想を読み解くことができます。 System Prompts - Anthropic https://docs.anthropic.com/en/release-notes/system-prompts Highlights from the Claude 4 system prompt https://simonwillison.net/2025/May/25/claude-4-system-prompt/ Anthropicは2025年5月22日にClaude 4シリーズの最初のラインナップとして「 Claude Opus 4 」と「 Claude Sonnet 4 」を発表しました。Claude Opus 4は世界最高クラスのコーディング能力を備えていることがアピールされており、Claude Sonnet 4は安価かつ高性能なモデルとして展開されています。 Anthropicが「Claude 4」ファミリーの2モデルをリリース、コーディング性能と推論能力が前世代から強化 - GIGAZINE

2025年05月26日 12時59分00秒 in ソフトウェア, 無料メンバー, Posted by log1o_hf

