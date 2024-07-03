FigmaのAI機能でApple製アプリにそっくりなUIが生成されて機能が一時無効化
Figmaは、文章からUIレイアウトを生成できるAI機能「Figma AI」のベータ版を2024年6月26日にリリースしました。しかし、Figma AIを使ったユーザーから「Apple製アプリとそっくりなUIが生成される」という指摘が寄せられ、ベータ版の提供を中止する事態に発展しています。
(1) As we shared at Config last week - as well as on our blog, our website, and many other touchpoints - the Make Design feature is not trained on Figma content, community files or app designs. In other words, the accusations around data training in this tweet are false. https://t.co/jlfmroPPhm— Dylan Field (@zoink) July 2, 2024
Figma AIは2024年6月26日に発表されたAI機能で、「文章からUIレイアウトを生成」「デザイン検索機能の強化」「テキストの翻訳」「モックアップ用のテキストを生成」「レイヤー名を自動で変更」といった数多くのデザイン作成補助機能が含まれています。Figma AIは発表当日からベータテストが始まり、ウェイトリストに登録すれば誰でも使える状態になっていました。
アプリ開発者のアンディ・アレン氏が公開した「Figma AIで天気予報アプリのUIを作成するムービー」が以下。「not boring weather app」と入力するだけで天気予報アプリのUIが作成される様子を確認できます。
Figma AI designs a "not boring weather app" pic.twitter.com/2A6xD3yzIs— Andy Allen (@asallen) July 1, 2024
生成されたUIが以下。上から順に地名、気温、1日の天気、日別天気が並ぶというAppleの「天気」アプリにそっくりなUIが生成されました。
アレン氏は同じ文章を入力してUIを3回生成しましたが、3回ともAppleの天気アプリに似たUIが生成されたとのこと。この結果を踏まえて、アレン氏は「Figma AIは既存のアプリを学習データとして使っているようです」「Figma AIを使う場合は、法的トラブルに巻き込まれないように既存のアプリとの類似性を徹底的に検証してレイアウトを大幅に変更する必要があります」と指摘しています。
Figma AI looks rather heavily trained on existing apps.— Andy Allen (@asallen) July 1, 2024
This is a "weather app" using the new Make Designs feature and the results are basically Apple's Weather app (left). Tried three times, same results. https://t.co/Ij20OpPCer pic.twitter.com/psFTV6daVD
アレン氏の報告の後、Figmaのディラン・フィールドCEOはアレン氏の投稿を引用しつつ「Figma AIでは、Figmaで生成したコンテンツを学習しているわけではない」と述べ、Figmaユーザーの成果物を勝手に学習しているわけではないと主張。続けて、「Figma AIは、既存の大規模言語モデルと新開発のデザインシステムを組み合わせて動作します。このアプローチの問題は可変性が低すぎることです」と説明しています。
さらに、フィールドCEOは「アレン氏の投稿を確認したから数時間以内に、デザインシステムに問題があることを特定しました」「開発において期限に間に合わせるために品質管理プロセスをないがしろにするような圧力が生じたのは、私の責任です」とも述べています。
(3) Within hours of seeing this tweet, we identified the issue, which was related to the underlying design systems that were created. Ultimately it is my fault for not insisting on a better QA process for this work and pushing our team hard to hit a deadline for Config.— Dylan Field (@zoink) July 2, 2024
問題が発覚した後、フィールドCEOはFigma AIを一時的に無効にすることを決定。Figma AIのベータテストは適切な品質管理プロセスを経た後に再開予定とのことです。
(4) I have asked our team to temporarily disable the Make Design feature until we are confident we can stand behind its output. The feature will be disabled when our US based team wakes up in a few hours, and we will re-enable it when we have completed a full QA pass on the…— Dylan Field (@zoink) July 2, 2024
なお、フィールドCEOはデザイン業務でのAI使用について「私たちは大規模言語モデルにプロンプトを入力するだけでソフトウェアを作成できる世界に生きています。デザイナーは自らの可能性を探索するために新たなツールを求めており、Figmaはデザイナーが求めるツールを作成するつもりです。私は、ツールを正しい方法で構築できれば、デザイナーが創造的な表現を減らすのではなく増やすことができると信じています」と述べています。
(5) As I discussed at Config, we believe that craft is your competitive advantage and it’s more important than ever to create unique designs.— Dylan Field (@zoink) July 2, 2024
We live in a world where any off the shelf LLM can help you go from prompt to software in one shot. Designers will need new tools to…
