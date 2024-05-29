YouTubeで広告ブロッカーを使うと動画が即終了する問題が発生、YouTubeは「取り締まりではない」と否定
2024年5月28日ごろから、主にAdblock Plusのユーザーの間で、動画が一瞬で終了するなどして正常に視聴できない問題が報告されるようになりました。すべての広告ブロッカーで同様の問題が起きているわけではないことから、単なるYouTubeか広告ブロッカーの不具合との見方もあるほか、YouTubeは広告ブロッカー対策とは無関係な変更が原因の可能性があるとの声明を発表しています。
YouTube videos skipping to the end for adblocker users
https://9to5google.com/2024/05/28/youtube-skipping-to-end-adblockers/
Ad blocker users say YouTube videos are now skipping to the end
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/google/ad-blocker-users-say-youtube-videos-are-now-skipping-to-the-end/
YouTube has now begun skipping videos altogether for users with ad blockers
https://www.androidpolice.com/youtube-videos-skip-to-end-if-you-use-an-ad-blocker/#update-2024-05-28-11-47-est-by-dallas-thomas
・関連記事
YouTubeが「広告ブロッカー」の取り締まりを強化しサードパーティーアプリも禁止に - GIGAZINE
YouTubeが広告を消す「Adblock Plus」をブロックし始めて大混乱に、Adblock Plus公式も対応に乗り出す - GIGAZINE
YouTubeにブロックされない広告ブロッカーの人気が急上昇 - GIGAZINE
広告ブロッカー「uBlock Origin」がもうすぐYouTubeの「アンチ広告ブロッカー」に白旗か、たった2人のボランティアが無知なユーザーの害悪コメントで疲弊 - GIGAZINE
YouTubeの広告動画を16倍速再生して速攻で終わらせる拡張機能が登場 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ