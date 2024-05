Snapdragon X EliteはApple M4にベンチマークテストで勝てないかもしれない、その理由とは？

M4 chip is finally using ARMv9 architecture which supports SME/SVE2 which means it can more efficiently run more complex workloads compared to previous NEON.



This means Geekbench scores might be higher than regular CPU rendering performance.



But for consumers, Geekbench is KING https://t.co/UZz01XpXl2 pic.twitter.com/cKX9qSBLr2