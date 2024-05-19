ソフトウェア

メッセンジャーアプリのSignalがTelegramよりも安全であると専門家によって広くみなされている理由とは？


メッセンジャーアプリのSignalは、電子フロンティア財団が定める「最も安全なメッセンジャーリスト」で最高評価を獲得したメッセンジャーアプリで、その安全性からアメリカ上院議員間の連絡ツールとして公式に採用されています。しかし、イーロン・マスク氏らはSignalの安全性について懐疑的な目を向けており、メッセンジャーアプリのTelegramとともに、Signalの安全性を否定するキャンペーンを展開しています。


今回の一件は、2024年5月7日に海外メディアのCity Journalが「Signalの取締役会長を務めるキャサリン・マーハー氏がかつて、アメリカ政府が支援する国家転覆に向けた工作員だったことと、自由で開かれたインターネットに反対しているため、Signalが危険にさらされているのではないか」と指摘したことに端を発します。


この指摘に対してマスク氏は「Signalには対処されていない既知の脆弱(ぜいじゃく)性があります」と批判しました。なお、マスク氏の投稿には「Signalは既知の脆弱性に適切に対応しており、その対応状況を示している」とのコミュニティノートが付けられています。


また、「Twitter」(現X)創業者のジャック・ドーシー氏もこの記事に対して「知らなかった」とのコメントを残しています。


さらにTelegramでは、マスク氏らの協力を得て、Signalが安全でないと非難するキャンペーンを実施しています。実際にTelegramのパヴェル・ドゥーロフCEOは「TelegramはSignalよりも安全だ」と宣伝しており、その目的についてジョンズ・ホプキンス大学のマシュー・グリーン氏は「活動家たちに暗号化されたSignalから、暗号化がほとんど実施されていないTelegramに切り替えてもらうため」と述べています。


グリーン氏によると、オープンソースで開発されたSignalプロトコルは、暗号学者によって徹底的なレビューを受けており、業界におけるゴールドスタンダードとなっているとのこと。


一方でTelegramは手動で暗号化された「シークレットチャット」を開始しない限り、デフォルトでは会話をエンドツーエンドで暗号化することができません。そのため、全てのデータがTelegramサーバー上で閲覧可能で、しばしば諜報機関による調査が入ることもあります。


しかし、ドゥーロフ氏は「Telegramには再現可能なビルドが存在している一方でSignalにはそれがない」と批判しています。


この批判に対しグリーン氏は「Signalはオープンソースで開発されているため、FairPlay暗号化が導入されているiOS版ではソースコードのレビューを実施することは困難」と述べた上で、「TelegramはiOS版ビルドの再現を強引に実施する方法を紹介していますが、そのためには『ジェイルブレイク(脱獄)』したiPhoneが必要なほか、アプリ全体を検証することはできず、一部のファイルは暗号化されたままで、確認することはできないひどいものです」と指摘しました。


さらにグリーン氏は「このようなTelegramの性質から、シークレットチャットモードであっても実際には機密ではないと考えています」と述べています。


Signalの代表取締役を務めるメレディス・ウィテカー氏は、Signalではデータが意図された人以外の手に渡らないように暗号化を使用していることや、Signalで用いられるプロトコルが業界のゴールドスタンダードであること、定期的に専門的な監査を実施していること、大規模な情報セキュリティ研究者コミュニティによる精査を更新の度に受けており、バイナリのセキュリティに影響を与える可能性のある悪意ある変更は即座に検出されることを挙げ、マスク氏らの指摘に反論しています。

また、ウィテカー氏は「私たちは非営利団体であるため、高値で買収されるためにでたらめを宣伝する動機はありません。たとえ誰かがSignalを買収したとしても、内国歳入法第501条C項3号に基づき、そのお金はミッションに沿った目的に再投資されます」と述べました。

