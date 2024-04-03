たった3万7000円で自作できるオープンソースのロボットアーム
ロボット用の汎用(はんよう)AIの構築を目指しているというアレクサンダー・コッホ氏が、わずか250ドル(約3万7000円)前後で作ることができるロボットアームを、GitHubで公開しています。
GitHub - AlexanderKoch-Koch/low_cost_robot
https://github.com/AlexanderKoch-Koch/low_cost_robot
以下は、コッホ氏がGitHubで公開しているオープンソースのロボットアームが実際に稼働している様子です。このロボットアームは安いだけでなく、機械学習でトレーニングすることでカメラの画像と関節のステータスだけを使って動かすことができるようになるとのこと。
Early results from my AI training runs. I've trained my $200 robot arm on a simple picking task using imitation learning. It has learned to control the robot arm using only camera images and joint states. pic.twitter.com/gEw0D74Z3E— Alexander Koch (@alexkoch_ai)
2台のアームに共同作業させ、服をたたむこともできます。
Folding clothes with $250 robot arms. I've added another motor to improve mobility and extend the reach. The CAD files and the code are public at: https://t.co/2J1aS6Jred— Alexander Koch (@alexkoch_ai)
(video at 2x speed) pic.twitter.com/ylZo959YpP
関節には強度があるサーボモーター「Dynamixel XL430-W250」が2個使われているほか、1個当たりたった18gと軽量の「Dynamixel XL330-M288-T」4個により軽快な動作が実現されています。
設計は、Metaやスタンフォード大学などが取り組んでいる別のロボットアームプロジェクト「ALOHA」と、カリフォルニア大学バークレー校のロボットアームプロジェクト「GELLO」を参考にしたとのこと。
部品の調達額は以下の通り。
|部品
|価格
|購入リンク
|Dynamixel XL430-W250×2
|100ドル(約1万5000円)
|https://www.robotis.us/dynamixel-xl430-w250-t/
|Dynamixel XL330-M288-T×4
|96 ドル(約1万4500円)
|https://www.robotis.us/dynamixel-xl330-m288-t/
|XL330用遊び歯車
|10ドル(約1500円)
|https://www.robotis.us/fpx330-h101-4pcs-set/
|XL430用遊び歯車
|7ドル(約1000円)
|https://www.robotis.us/hn11-i101-set/
|シリアルバスサーボドライバボード
|10ドル
|https://a.co/d/7C3RUYU
|電圧低減器
|4ドル(約600円)
|https://a.co/d/iWJlp6A
|12V電源
|12ドル(約1800円)
|https://a.co/d/40o8uMN
|テーブルクランプ
|6ドル(約900円)
|https://a.co/d/4KEiYdV
|ワイヤー
|7ドル
|https://a.co/d/hQfk2cb
組み立ては、専門家なら20分でできるとのことでした。
The assembly takes about 20 minutes by an expert. I've uploaded the full assembly video on YouTube (https://t.co/NCqliLdKY4). The designs are optimized for 3D printing. Only one part needs supports. pic.twitter.com/Ai6hiFGK6e— Alexander Koch (@alexkoch_ai)
