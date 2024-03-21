×

2024年03月21日 12時00分 ハードウェア アメリカ政府がIntelに対する約3兆円の資金提供を発表

アメリカ政府がIntelに対する85億ドル(約1兆2800億円)の補助金と最大110億ドル(約1兆6600億円)の融資を発表しました。Intelは補助金を活用してアメリカ国内での半導体製造能力を増強する予定です。



Intel and Biden Admin Announce up to $8.5 Billion in Direct Funding...

https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/newsroom/news/us-chips-act-intel-direct-funding.html



Biden-Harris Administration Announces Preliminary Terms with Intel to Support Investment in U.S. Semiconductor Technology Leadership and Create Tens of Thousands of Jobs | U.S. Department of Commerce

https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2024/03/biden-harris-administration-announces-preliminary-terms-intel-support



Since I took office, companies have announced over $240 billion in investments to bring chip manufacturing back home.



That's the CHIPS Act working.



And today, we’ll announce a preliminary agreement with Intel for up to $8.5 billion in CHIPS funding, mobilizing $100 billion. — President Biden (@POTUS)

アメリカでは2022年8月に「今後5年間でアメリカ国内の半導体製造能力の強化に約527億ドル(約7兆9300億円)を充てる」という条項を含む「Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science Act(CHIPS法)」が成立しています。今回のアメリカ政府によるIntelへの投資はCHIPS法に基づくものです。



また、Intelは「アリゾナ州、ニューメキシコ州、オハイオ州、オレゴン州でのチップ製造能力を拡大するために5年間で1000億ドル(約15兆円)を投資する」という計画を発表しています。Intelはアメリカ政府からの補助金と融資をアメリカ国内のチップ製造能力拡大に活用する予定です。

Intel is filling supply chain gaps critical to the U.S. economy and national security. #CHIPSAct funding supports Intel’s plan to invest $100 billion in the U.S. over five years to expand chipmaking capacity and capabilities in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. pic.twitter.com/f0rgyPAxaU — Intel News (@intelnews)

さらに、IntelはCHIPS法に基づく資金提供やIntelの投資によってIntel社内で1万人、工場建設に関連して2万人、サプライチェーン等で5万人の雇用が創出されるとも述べ、アメリカ経済への影響の大きさをアピールしています。

Intel’s investments, coupled with the #CHIPSAct award, are expected to create and support around:



10,000 Intel jobs,



20,000 construction jobs,



50,000 indirect jobs with suppliers and supporting industries.



Read the thread to learn more. pic.twitter.com/1BuGJroJeX — Intel News (@intelnews)

ジョー・バイデン大統領は資金提供の発表に際してアリゾナ州のIntel工場建設地を訪れ、「私たちは半導体を発明しましたが、時間の経過とともに半導体の製造能力を海外に移してきました。私は半導体生産能力をアメリカに戻すことを決意しています。それが、私たちがCHIPS法で目指す所です」と述べています。

Semiconductors are the tiny computer chips smaller than a fingertip that power our everyday lives.



We invented them, but over time we moved manufacturing overseas.



I came to office determined to bring their production home.



That's what our CHIPS Act does. pic.twitter.com/pKD2YMN3OX — President Biden (@POTUS)

また、Microsoftのサティア・ナデラCEOはアメリカ政府によるIntelへの資金提供発表を受けて「この発表は、アメリカにおける半導体サプライチェーンの回復力を強化する上で大きな前進です」とコメントしています。

