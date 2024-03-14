ソフトウェア

ウェブブラウザ「Brave」のインストール数が急増、Appleがデジタル市場法準拠のためブラウザ選択画面を追加した影響か


プライバシー重視のウェブブラウザとして知られる「Brave」のiOS版のインストール数が、2024年3月に入って急増していることがBrave Softwareの報告で明らかになりました。

Brave: Sharp increase in installs after iOS DMA update in EU
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/brave-sharp-increase-in-installs-after-ios-dma-update-in-eu/


Brave browser daily installs have increased by 30% since the beginning of DMA - MSPoweruser
https://mspoweruser.com/brave-browser-daily-installs-have-increased-by-30-since-the-beginning-of-dma/

Brave Softwareが示した「iOS版Braveのインストール数」グラフによれば、2024年1月初頭から2024年2月末までのインストール数は最大で8万件ほど。しかし、2024年3月に入るとあからさまに増加する傾向が出て、わずか1週間ほどで3万件ほど増えています。

Why did Apple and Google make it hard to switch default browsers for so many years?

Because it's a powerful way to block competitors.

Just look at what happened to Brave installs on iPhone in the EU when Apple rolled out a new default browser choice screen on March 6th: pic.twitter.com/Wefz4mCHGi

— Brave Software (@brave)


その原因について、Brave Softwareは2024年3月にAppleがEUのデジタル市場法に準拠するため、Safari以外のウェブブラウザをデフォルトにできるようにしたことが大きいと説明しています。

Appleが2024年末をめどにSafariを含むApple純正アプリをアンインストールできるようにする方針を発表 - GIGAZINE


Brave Softwareによると、選択画面はこんな感じ。


このことについてBrave Softwareは「なぜAppleとGoogleが、長年にわたってデフォルトブラウザの切り替えを難しくしてきたか。それは競合をブロックする強力な方法だからです」と述べ、「独占企業が単純にいい製品を提供しているからだと独占擁護派は主張しますが、ごらんのように、iOSのデフォルトブラウザを選べるようになった消費者は、Safariに代わるブラウザを選びます、おそらくそれがGoogleがまだAndroidにブラウザ選択画面を実装していない理由です」と指摘しました。

Monopoly defenders argue that the monopolies simply offer better products.

But as you can see, when consumers get a clear choice of iOS browsers, they're choosing alternatives to Safari.

Maybe that's why Google still hasn't implemented a browser choice screen on Android.

— Brave Software (@brave)


その上で「ユーザーにブラウザの選択肢を与えるときです、Google。本当にユーザーのことを考えているのであれば、自由かつオープンな競争を許し、ユーザーが個々のニーズにあったブラウザを見つけられるようにすべきでしょう」とGoogleに呼びかけています。

It’s time to give users an easy choice of browsers, Google.

If you really care about users, you’ll allow free and open competition so they can find the browser that suits their individual needs.

— Brave Software (@brave)


なお、最初に示したグラフはユーザー数を示すY軸が7.0K(7万人)から始まっていたため、改めてY軸の始点を0にしたグラフも投稿されています。このグラフでも3月のユーザー急増ははっきりとわかります。

Also, some users have asked what the graph would look like with the Y Axis going all the way to zero. Please see the below image. pic.twitter.com/wbEFK16xHv

— Brave Software (@brave)

