ジム・ケラーのAIチップ企業「Tenstorrent」がAI推論に特化したPCIe拡張カード「Grayskull e75」と「Grayskull e150」をリリース＆日本のLSTCやRapidusとの協力も発表


RyzenのZenアーキテクチャやiPhone向けSoCの設計に携わったアーキテクトのジム・ケラー氏がCEOを務めるAIスタートアップのTenstorrentが、2024年3月5日にAI推論に特化したPCIe拡張カード「Grayskull e75」と「Grayskull e150」を発表しました。

Cards - Tenstorrent
https://tenstorrent.com/cards/

Today we are officially launching our Grayskull Dev Kit, available for purchase on our website. This is our 1st gen AI PCIe card - an inference-only hardware kit we are releasing alongside TT-Metallium - our open source software stack.https://t.co/gXzm2S8xWz

— Tenstorrent (@tenstorrent)


Grayskull e75とGrayskull e150はTenstorrentのAI実行ソフトウェアプラットフォーム「TT-Buda」と「TT-Metalium」を介してAIの推論処理を実行できます。両モデルのうちGrayskull e75はエントリーモデルに位置付けられており、Tenstorrentが開発したAI処理コア「Tensix」を96個搭載して消費電力は75W。価格は599ドル(約8万8000円)です。


Grayskull e150はTensixコアを120個搭載し、消費電力は200W。価格は799ドル(約11万7000円)です。


TT-Budaは比較的簡単にAIモデルを実行可能にするソフトウェアプラットフォームで、すでにGPT-2やStable DiffusionといったAIモデルが利用可能となっています。TT-Budaで利用できるAIモデルの一覧は以下のページで確認できます。

tt-buda-demos/model_demos at main · tenstorrent/tt-buda-demos · GitHub
https://github.com/tenstorrent/tt-buda-demos/tree/main/model_demos


また、TenstorrentはAIモデルをTT-Budaに対応させた開発者に対して報奨金を支払う企画も実施しています。記事作成時点では「Gemma 2B」「undefined」「Qwen 1.5 (0.5B)」が報奨金の対象となっています。

Alongside the launch of our Grayskull DevKit we are excited to announce the launch of the Tenstorrent AI Bounty Program.

Join us in adding AI models into TT-Buda demos. Opportunities include working on Qwen-1.5 (0.5B), Phi-2 (2.7B), Gemma 2B

Find out how to get started on our… pic.twitter.com/WAXU9kFJNA

— Tenstorrent (@tenstorrent)


なお、ジム・ケラー氏はGrayskull e75およびGrayskull e150の発表に際して「近日中にAIネットワーク製品を発表する」「2024年4月中に(AI推論カードの)第2世代を発表する」と表明しています。

Tenstorrent plan update

1. open source software (Buda and Metalium) - January
2. sell Gen 1 Greyskull devkits, enable
online purchase - today
3. coming soon Gen 1 networked AI
4. power on Gen 2 in April
5. design best possible Gen 3 low cost AI - next…

— Jim Keller (@jimkxa)


◆日本の半導体開発との協力も発表
Tenstorrentは技術研究組合最先端半導体技術センター(LSTC)とのパートナーシップ契約提携を2024年2月27日に発表しています。この提携により、LSTCはTenstorrentのIPを活用した半導体開発が可能となります。また、Tenstorrentは2nm半導体の生産を目標としているRapidusとの協力も表明しています。

Tenstorrent RISC-V and Chiplet Technology Selected to Build the Future of AI in Japan - Tenstorrent
https://tenstorrent.com/research/tenstorrent-risc-v-and-chiplet-technology-selected-to-build-the-future-of-ai-in-japan/

