イスラエルの承認を条件にガザ地区でのStarlink運用が可能に
ガザ地区で活動する援助団体に人工衛星インターネット「Starlink」を提供すると発言したイーロン・マスク氏にイスラエルのシュロモ・カルヒ通信相が面会し、提供の際はイスラエル政府の承認を要するとの合意に至ったことが明らかになりました。
Israel tells Elon Musk Starlink can only operate in Gaza with its approval
https://www.ft.com/content/67a874e3-42fb-4c69-8d74-212f2fed5d0e
Elon Musk Wields Starlink in Israel to Curb Uproar Over Antisemitism - Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-11-27/musk-wields-starlink-in-israel-to-quell-uproar-over-antisemitism
2023年10月28日に「国際的に認められたガザ地区の援助団体にインターネット接続をサポートする」と発言したマスク氏に対し、カルヒ通信相は「(ガザ地区を実効支配する組織の)ハマスが利用することになるだろう」と述べて断固反対する姿勢を示していました。
Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this.— ????????שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi)
HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS.
Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters,… https://t.co/pRNOlnINbZ
こうした騒動があった後、マスク氏はイスラエル現地に赴いて政府高官との面会を果たしました。マスク氏は防弾チョッキを着てベンヤミン・ネタニヤフ首相とともに武装勢力の襲撃で破壊されたキブツ、クファルアザの焼け落ちた家々を巡り、その後サイバーおよびセキュリティ機関の職員との会談を実施したとされています。
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and @ElonMusk toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza this morning.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM)
The Prime Minister showed Musk the horrors of the massacre at the kibbutz on Saturday October 7th.https://t.co/prW0e5Cvbc pic.twitter.com/kR74F61qaf
「Starlinkはイスラエル通信省の承認を得た場合のみ運用できるようになった、これにはガザ地区も含む」と報告し、イスラエルの承認を条件にガザ地区でのStarlink運用を認める意向を示しました。なお、マスク氏はこの件をまだ公に認めていません。
Elon Musk, I congratulate you for reaching a principle understanding with the Ministry of Communications under my leadership.— ????????שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi)
As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of…
マスク氏はネタニヤフ首相との会談の中でガザ再建支援とパレスチナ人支援で合意していて、「ありきたりに聞こえるかも知れませんが、私は世界平和を願っています」との言葉を残しています。
Trite as it may sound, I wish for world peace— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
・関連記事
「X(旧Twitter)はハマスによる反イスラエルのプロパガンダ投稿で利益を得ている」として議員グループがイーロン・マスクらに書簡を送付 - GIGAZINE
イーロン・マスクが反イスラエル主義発言で物議を醸す、Xユーザーのヒトラー再評価の投稿に反発してIBMがXへの広告出稿を停止 - GIGAZINE
X(Twitter)で「パレスチナ・イスラエル戦争」の偽情報が氾濫しまくり、無関係の動画やゲームの映像まで拡散 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ