Appleの純正マウス「Magic Mouse」を改造してUSB-C対応＆握りやすくして使い勝手をアップさせた記録
Appleが販売する純正マウス「Magic Mouse」は、Lightning用の充電ポートがマウスの裏面に配置されているため、マウスを使用しながら充電を行うことができません。そこでエンジニアのイヴァン・クレショフ氏は、Magic Mouseに改造を施すことで、USB-C経由での充電に対応した、握りやすいMagic Mouseを作成しています。
I hacked the Magic Mouse
https://uplab.pro/2023/11/i-hacked-the-magic-mouse/
This Engineer Created The Best Version of the Apple Magic Mouse
https://gizmodo.com/engineer-magic-mouse-usb-c-1851031329
Hacker fixes Apple Magic Mouse's most glaring design flaws, including its oft-maligned charge port | Tom's Hardware
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/apple-magic-mouse-issues-fixed-by-hardware-hacker
Magic Mouseの裏面には、Apple独自規格であるLightning対応の充電ポートが搭載されています。そのため、ユーザーはMagic Mouseを充電する際、作業を中断してマウスを逆向きに置き充電する必要があり、非常に不便です。
クレショフ氏はまず、薄型のMagic Mouseを人間工学に基づいた握りやすい形状へと改造するため、3Dプリンターを用いて数多くのケースを作成しました。
There were a few iterations until I made a good enclosure.— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
Of course, there is always room for improvement. I will share the project on my site and GitHub in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/pSfZtv1WZR
さらにクレショフ氏は、基板やバッテリーに改造を施して、充電用の端子をLightningからUSB-Cへと切り替えました。また、充電ケーブル接続中は電源が切れて、カーソル移動やクリックを受け付けない仕様のMagic Mouseのバッテリーにケーブルを取り付けることで、バッテリーを直接充電し、充電しながらの操作を可能にしました。
Charges directly the battery, so the mouse doesn't turn off while charging. But the percentages increase even though the OS thinks the mouse is running on battery. pic.twitter.com/8TWYvRs3x3— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
薄型のMagic Mouseを厚みのあるケースに収めつつ、通常のマウス操作を行うためには、マウスを上下半分に分解する必要が生じます。そこでクレショフ氏はクリックなどの作業を担う上半分と、マウスポインターの移動に必要なセンサーなどが収められた下半分の間に3Dプリントしたスペーサーを挟むことで、同時に両方の作業を実行可能にしました。
The sensor touches the table like the original mouse, with no gaps or mirrors. The click works (I had to make an extension adapter). pic.twitter.com/bM6RQV7JJ0— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
以下は完成した改造Magic Mouseの画像です。底面には従来のLightningポートが残されているものの、マウスの正面には新たに追加されたUSB-Cポートが搭載されており、充電しながらの操作が可能です。
I hacked the Magic Mouse.— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
And created the world's first ergonomic Magic Mouse with no weaknesses.
Yes, you can charge it via USB-C right while you're working!
More details + demo in the thread pic.twitter.com/lxvCXArZdG
実際に改造したMagic Mouseを使用している様子が以下。通常のMagic Mouseと同様の操作が可能になっています。
How it works pic.twitter.com/77oh7eM9kN— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
クレショフ氏は「今回作成した改造Magic Mouseの仕様や詳細などは近いうちにGitHubで公開します」と述べています。また、今後の予定として多色発光するライトや追加のバッテリーをマウス内に導入して、今回作成したマウスを光らせることを計画しているとのことです。
How about RGB backlighting? pic.twitter.com/flORFtn8TB— Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle)
・関連記事
無料＆オープンソースのMac向けのマウスとトラックパッドユーティリティ「LinearMouse」 - GIGAZINE
超多機能なのに使いやすいハイエンドゲーミングマウス「G502 X PlusワイヤレスRGBゲーミングマウス」レビュー - GIGAZINE
長時間のPC作業のお供に最適な身体への負担が少ない人間工学に基づいて設計された入門者向けエルゴノミックキーボード「ロジクール WAVE KEYS K820」レビュー - GIGAZINE
Appleの新型「Apple Wireless Keyboard」と「Magic Mouse」はBluetooth LE対応で低電力通信を実現 - GIGAZINE
ついにiPhoneやiPadでマウス機能が使用可能に、Magic Trackpadにも対応 - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ