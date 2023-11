ポケモンのプロゲーマーの80～90％が不正改造されたポケモンを使用しているという告白

Shohei Kimura’s first place team was not without sin – a pivotal Pokémon, Amoonguss, was modified to have a 0 ATK IV (originally 18). TPC does not check for raid RNG correlations, even though it takes ~1 millisecond to calculate. Hopefully no Amoonguss Mystery Gift in the future! pic.twitter.com/sQCysZ3PNs