AIの力だけでAngry Birdsのコピーゲームを作成したエンジニアが登場、作成時に使用したプロンプトも公開中

Midjourney, DALL•E 3 and GPT-4 have opened a world of endless possibilities.



I just coded "Angry Pumpkins 🎃" (any resemblance is purely coincidental 😂) using GPT-4 for all the coding and Midjourney / DALLE for the graphics.



Here are the prompts and the process I followed: pic.twitter.com/st3OEhVVtK