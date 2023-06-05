ファミコンのチップを物理的に削ってゲームボーイサイズの携帯ゲーム機「TinyTendo」に改造することに成功
エミュレーターを使ってレトロゲーム機を新しいゲーム機に生まれ変わらせるというプロジェクトが存在します。しかし、コンピューターやゲーム関連のハードウェアをリバースエンジニアリングして遊んでいるというRedherring32さんは、海外版ファミリーコンピュータ「Nintendo Entertainment System(NES)」の各種パーツを物理的に削り、ゲームボーイサイズにまで小さくすることに成功しています。
Hobbyist grinds down original chips by hand to make a Game Boy-sized NES | Ars Technica
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/06/hobbyist-grinds-down-original-chips-by-hand-to-make-a-game-boy-sized-nes/
単に「ゲームボーイサイズのファミコンを作る」だけであれば、エミュレーターやシングルボードコンピューターのRaspberry Pi、NOAC(NES-on-a-Chip)やFPGA(Field-programmable gate array)といったものを使えば実現は容易ですが、Redherring32さんは、こうした最新テクノロジーを用いず、NESのオリジナルパーツを使ってファミコンをゲームボーイサイズに縮小したゲーム機「TinyTendo」を作り出しました。
This is TinyTendo, a real hardware NES handheld that is the size of the original GameBoy.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
This is not emulation, it is not a Pi, it is not a NOAC, and it is not an FPGA.
This is real NES hardware from a real NES.
This project will also be open sourced in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/Csf10EYPcc
TinyTendoのゲーム画面と中の基板はこんな感じ。
I will be doing a detailed write up on how I pulled this off soon, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/lOt1Uqy0d9— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
Redherring32さんによると、TinyTendoはNESのオリジナルチップを物理的に切断・研磨して使用しているそうで、「簡単に説明すると、ダイとリードに当たるまでチップの底を研磨し、その後、Dremelでチップを小さくカットしました。最終的に、チップは10mm×10mm×2mmになりました」と説明しています。写真ではNESのチップがmicroSDカードよりも小さくなっていることが確認可能です。
TinyTendo utilizes real NES chips that have been physically cut and ground down smaller.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
A simple run down is that I sand away the bottom of the chip till I hit the die and leads, then I cut the chip smaller with a Dremel.
The end result is 10x10x2mm, and surface mountable. pic.twitter.com/gFcf8lN4Ez
カットされたチップは体積および面積が元のサイズの7％未満にまでサイズダウンしているそうです。これにより、NESのオリジナルチップをRaspberry Pi 3よりも小さいなプリント基板に収納することが可能となっているとのこと。なお、チップのカット作業はすべて手作業で行われています。
The cut chips are less than 7% of their original size by volume and area, and fit on a PCB smaller than a Raspberry Pi 3.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
The cutting process is done entirely by hand. pic.twitter.com/F6zD4ZRlrp
TinyTendoはオリジナルのNESのカートリッジを使用するわけではなく、Bucket Mouseさんが作成したオリジナルカートリッジを使用してゲームをプレイするそうです。以下の写真の中央にあるのがTinyTendoで、右にあるのがオリジナルのNESカートリッジ、左にあるのがTinyTendo専用にカスタマイズされたカートリッジ。
TinyTendo uses custom mini cartridges designed for me by the awesome @BucketMouseBite.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
But the really cool thing about using real hardware for the handheld is, I could use original carts with an adapter if I wanted. pic.twitter.com/UbY4zF8YBN
なお、TinyTendoは端末の充電にUSB-Cポートを利用し、電圧は5Vと3.3Vに対応。3.3Vは省電力モード時の電圧となり、スイッチを使って通常モードと省電力モードを切り替えることができるそうです。さらに、YveltalGriffinさんによりアナログの輝度制御機能も備えています。また、オリジナル版のNESへのオマージュとして、電源ボタンには押しボタンスイッチが採用されています。
TinyTendo uses USB C for charging and has a switch to set the voltage to 5V, or 3V3 for power saving.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
It has analog brightness control (implemented by the wonderful @YveltalGriffin).
It also uses a latching push switch for the power button, as a homage to the original console. pic.twitter.com/beyPXqiGpu
Redherring32さんは、「ある日、NESのマザーボードを実際にどれだけ小さくできるのか試したところ、Raspberry Pi Zeroと同じサイズのマザーボードを設計することができました。ただし、これは限界を超えており、実用的ではないため、使用する価値はありませんでした」ともツイートしています。
I actually messed around one day to see how small a NES motherboard could actually get, and was able to design one the same size as a Pi Zero.— Redherring32 (@redherring32)
This is way over the line where it gets ridiculous and not practical though, and isn't worth using.
(Traces are on internal layers) pic.twitter.com/6M0LZFZgb8
なお、Redherring32さんはTinyTendoの取り組みをオープンソースとしてGitHub上で公開していますが、「TinyTendoは多大な労力を費やした複雑なプロジェクトであり、オープンソースで公開済みのプロジェクトではあるものの、まだある程度実験的なものです」と言及。さらに、「TinyTendoはオリジナルのNESのチップを物理的に切断・研磨する必要があるため、これは非常に難しくて危険な作業です。この工程を正しく行えない場合、チップを破壊してしまう可能性があります。そのため、TinyTendoをベースとした改造は自己責任で行ってください」と注意喚起しています。
GitHub - Redherring32/TinyTendo: An open-source portable handheld NES using real hardware
https://github.com/Redherring32/TinyTendo
