200モデル以上のGIGABYTE製マザーボードに「PC起動時にWindowsへマルウェアをインストール可能な欠陥」が存在

This issue is not specific to Gigabyte, but likely invented by AMI and pushed for downstream OEMs as a "value-add" and "major feature".

Here is a file with the same GUID inside UEFI image for Asrock X670E Pro RS, and it does start a similar "Auto Driver Update" tool using WPBT. https://t.co/3qu5Fi2Fta pic.twitter.com/yrQM78VGoS