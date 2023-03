シリコンバレー銀行の破綻は2022年の時点で既に予見されていた

BREAKING: Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, executives sold a lot of their shares.



Gregory Becker, CEO, sold 11% on Feb 27, 2023.



Michael Zucker, General Counsel, 19% on Feb 5.



Daniel Beck, CFO, sold 32% on Feb 27.



Michelle Draper, CMO, sold 25% on Feb 1.



