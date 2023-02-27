空軍パイロットが撮影した「中国のスパイ気球との自撮り写真」の撮影場所を特定
2023年1月末、アメリカ本土の上空を飛行する中国のスパイ気球が発見されました。この気球は最終的に、2月4日になってアメリカ軍のF-22により撃墜されています。アメリカ国防総省は気球を撃墜した後、領空を飛行中のスパイ気球と偵察機・U-2に乗ったパイロットが撮影した自撮り写真を公開しているのですが、この「スパイ気球との自撮り写真」から、撮影場所を特定することに成功した人物が現れています。
How to geolocate the photo of a spy plane flying over China's spy balloon : NPR
https://www.npr.org/2023/02/23/1159007203/selfie-china-balloon-photo
U-2のパイロットがコックピットで撮影したスパイ気球との自撮り写真は以下。この自撮り写真はアメリカ国防総省が2023年2月22日に公開したもので、この写真について国防総省は「(同省内で)伝説に残るほど有名になった」と語っています。
この自撮り写真が撮影された場所を、NPR Science DeskのエディターであるGeoff Brumfiel氏が特定しています。同氏は「中国のスパイ気球の自撮り写真の撮影場所を特定することに成功しました。これは2月3日に気球がミズーリ州ベルフラワーの南を飛行していたタイミングで撮影されたものです。おおよその位置は38°58'07.7"N 91°20'57.6"Wです」とツイートしています。
NEW: I've successfully geolocated the photo released yesterday of the Chinese spy balloon.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
It was taken as the balloon floated just south of Bellflower MO on February 3.
Approximate location: 38°58'07.7"N 91°20'57.6"W pic.twitter.com/58RAFkEo8Z
Brumfiel氏は、自撮り写真の左下に写り込んでいるエリア(ツイート1枚目の黄色枠線部分)に注目。この部分をアップにしたのが2枚目と3枚目の写真で、特徴的な貯水池(黄色)や農業供給会社(赤色)の位置関係から場所を特定することに成功したと説明しています。
Bellflower is just visible in the lower left hand corner of the image.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
It's clearly identifiable from its distinctive reservoir and a nearby agricultural supply business just north of town. pic.twitter.com/628a9x3ITD
Brumfiel氏は自撮り写真の撮影場所を特定するために、まず中国のスパイ気球がどこを飛行してきたのか大まかに調べたそうです。ツイートに添付されているスパイ気球の飛行経路を写したスクリーンショットは、WSIL News 3が報じたスパイ気球の飛行経路。
In case you're wondering how I did it, I started by identifying that little down, which looked like it had features that could be used to show the location.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
Then I looked at roughly where the spy balloon was on February 3, the date
(screenshot via @LongTimeHistory) pic.twitter.com/DpevTCOpTr
次に、自撮り写真に写り込んでいる特徴的な地形を識別しようとして、川(赤色)と地平線上に浮かぶ分厚い雲のようなもの(黄色)に目をつけます。続いて、衛星写真サービスのSentinel Hubで自撮り写真が撮影された日(2月3日)の衛星写真を調べたところ、同じような分厚い雲を発見することに成功。ここから写真に写り込んでいた川がミシシッピ川であると断定しています。
Next I tried to identify some larger features in the photo. I found a river (red) and what looked like high-altitude cloud front on the horizon (yellow).— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
I went to Sentinel Hub, and pulled the imagery of the area that day, and there were high level clouds near a river! pic.twitter.com/guUAE1094R
より具体的な詳細を得るために写真をさらに分析したところ、黄色の枠線部分でミシシッピ川の支流あるいは灌漑用水路がY字に分かれていることを発見します。さらに、このY字の周辺に橋やダムらしきものがあることもわかります。
Turns out that's the mighty Mississippi.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
So great candidate, but kind of a big river.
I started looking for features that might give a more specific point. And I settled on this funny Y of either tributaries or irrigation canals. There also appeared to be a bridge or a dam... pic.twitter.com/zl1Chi30Ek
これらの情報をベースにミシシッピ川周辺をGoogle Earthで探索したところ、ミシシッピ川周辺で特徴的なY字の支流らしきものを発見。さらに、水門とダムも見つかり、このY字の川がある場所を特定することに成功。
Hella scrolly scrolly on Google Earth and by jove if this wasn't a fantastic match! You've got the two canals, the dam, and the narrowing of the river right below the dam.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
Clearly the right spot. pic.twitter.com/0KIQA5bPRJ
続けて、Brumfiel氏はミシシッピ川と平行してU.S. 61(黄色)が伸びていることにも気付いたそうです。U.S. 61の特徴的なカーブから、その位置を特定することにも成功しています。
But to draw a line, you need two points.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
The second one was easy: U.S. 61 which was running parallel to the River on the MO side. I quickly found a distinctive bend in the road. pic.twitter.com/1CWY03NP9H
ミシシッピ川とU.S. 61の位置関係から、中国のスパイ気球が飛んでいたおおまかな位置を特定すると以下のようになります。
Ok, so from there it was literally connect the dots. Draw a line southwest from landmark 1 through landmark 2 and keep looking.— Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel)
I found Bellflower and the rough position of the balloon and the plane in no time. pic.twitter.com/2MEody1mwi
ここからBrumfiel氏は、すでにTwitter上でスパイ気球との自撮り写真の撮影場所を特定しようとしている有志のツイートなどを参考に、撮影地点が「38°58'07.7"N 91°20'57.6"W」周辺であると特定しています。
なお、スパイ気球を撮影したU-2の高度は約7万フィート(約21km)であり、自撮り写真がスパイ気球を見下ろすように撮影されていることから、Brumfiel氏は国防総省の「スパイ気球が高度約6万フィートを飛行していた」という情報が妥当なものであると指摘。
他にも、テキサス大学サンアントニオ校で空気力学の教授を務めるChris Combs氏が、気球に映ったU-2の影から「U-2は全長65フィート(19.8メートル)ほどあり、この影が気球の直径の約半分ほどであることを考えると、気球とU-2の距離は130フィート(約40メートル)未満という計算になります」と指摘しているように、オープン・ソース・インテリジェンスによりスパイ気球を撮影した際の詳細が徐々に明らかになっているとBrumfiel氏は指摘しています。
So rays from the sun are “collimated” (parallel) meaning the U2’s shadow should ~match its actual size— Chris Combs (iterative design enjoyer) (@DrChrisCombs)
Taking the 65’ length of the U2 and seeing it is about half the diameter of the balloon, you get ~130’
This matches the “3 school buses” number given by the DoD (40-45’ each) pic.twitter.com/gppFHjLA01
なお、Brumfiel氏は「自撮り写真の分析では明らかにならない疑問がひとつだけあります。中国のスパイ気球はアメリカの中心部を飛行しながら一体何をしていたのでしょう？」と記しています。
