ネットサービス

GoogleがAIで画像検索・Googleマップ・Google翻訳をアップデートすることを発表


Googleは2023年2月8日に会話型AIサービス「Bard」を発表するとともに、AI対応の画像検索やGoogleマップ、Google翻訳に関するアップデートを発表しました。これらのアップデートにより、Googleレンズの拡張や、より没入感のあるGoogleマップ、コンテキストの理解に優れたGoogle翻訳が展開されます。

Google AI makes Search more visual through Lens, multisearch
https://blog.google/products/search/visual-search-ai/

New Google Maps features including immersive view, Live view updates, electric vehicle charging tools and glanceable directions.
https://blog.google/products/maps/sustainable-immersive-maps-announcements/

New features make Translate more accessible for its 1 billion users
https://blog.google/products/translate/new-features-make-translate-more-accessible-for-its-1-billion-users/

Google is still drip-feeding AI into search, Maps, and Translate - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/8/23589886/google-search-maps-translate-features-updates-live-from-paris-event

Googleは2023年2月8日にパリで発表会を行い、LaMDAテクノロジーを搭載したChatGPTのライバルとなる会話型AIサービス「Bard」の発表を行うとともに、さまざまなGoogleのサービスについて、AIを利用したアップデートを行うことを発表しました。

◆Googleレンズのアップデート
記事作成時点では、検索バーに撮影した写真や画像を入力することで検索が可能です。しかし今回の発表では、Google Lensを使用することで閲覧中のサイトやアプリから切り替えることなく表示中の画像や動画を検索できるようになることが発表されました。この機能は今後数カ月以内にAndroid向けに提供されます。

In the coming months, we’re introducing a ✨major update ✨ to help you search what’s on your mobile screen.

You’ll soon be able to use Lens through Assistant to search what you see in photos or videos across websites and apps on Android. #googlelivefromparis pic.twitter.com/UePB421wRY

— Google Europe (@googleeurope)


また、画像やテキストを同時に検索ができるマルチサーチ機能は記事作成時点では、アメリカまたはイギリスで利用可能ですが、さらに機能が拡大され、AIを用いて「付近の中華料理店の中でベジタリアン料理を提供する店舗だけを絞り込んで表示する」などの位置情報に対応します。この機能は今後数カ月以内に全世界で展開されます。

Have you already tried multisearch in the Google app? It allows you to take a pic and ask a question to find what you want.

And soon, you'll be able to add "near me"????to your image to find what you're looking for nearby, like a local snack. ????#googlelivefromparis pic.twitter.com/SPLFICUoFd

— Google Europe (@googleeurope)


◆Googleマップのアップデート
「イマーシブビュー」と呼ばれる機能が2月8日からロンドンやロサンゼルス、ニューヨーク、サンフランシスコ、東京で展開されます。イマーシブビューは何十億ものストリートビューと航空写真を融合して都市のデジタルモデルを作成します。また、天気や交通状況、混雑状況などをデジタルモデル上に重ねることも可能です。

Are you the sort of person who needs to get the feel of somewhere before you commit? ????

With immersive view on Google Maps, you can see what a neighborhood is like before you even set foot there????

✨ Coming to more cities in the next few months ✨#googlelivefromparis pic.twitter.com/VPvqHP25ai

— Google Europe (@googleeurope)


これらのデジタルモデルを作成するために、「ニューラルラディアンスフィールド(NeRF)」と呼ばれる高度なAI技術を使用して通常の画像を3D表現に変換しているとのこと。NeRFを使用することで証明や質感、背景などのリアルな表現が可能になります。


また、AIと拡張現実(AR)を併用することで、カメラの画面に道順をオーバーレイして建物やレストランなどに導く「屋内ライブビュー機能」が東京を含む1000を超える空港や駅などに拡大されます。

◆Google翻訳のアップデート
Google翻訳が強化され、英語やフランス語、日本語などの翻訳の際に意図に応じてフレーズやイディオム、適切な単語を正確に翻訳できるようになります。


またGoogle翻訳アプリの入力画面が拡大され、音声による入力や画像からの翻訳によりアクセスしやすくなります。この機能は記事作成時点では、Androidのみ使用可能ですが、数週間以内にiOSでも使用可能になります。

さらに、Android限定の機能として、AIによる画像翻訳が強化されました。デバイスのカメラを利用して表示されているテキストを翻訳し、AR機能を用いて元の画像に自然に表示する機能が展開されます。

この記事のタイトルとURLをコピーする

・関連記事
GoogleがChatGPTのライバルとなる会話型AI「Bard」を発表 - GIGAZINE

Googleの画像で検索サービス「Google レンズ」に検索ワードの併用が可能な「マルチサーチ」が実装 - GIGAZINE

Google翻訳が24の新しい言語をサポート - GIGAZINE

Googleマップのアプリ版に大気汚染の度合いを示す「空気質指数」が表示されるように - GIGAZINE

・関連コンテンツ

in ネットサービス, Posted by log1r_ut

You can read the machine translated English article here.