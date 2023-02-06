イーロン・マスクが無料提供を終了したTwitterのAPIについて「優れたコンテンツを提供するボットには専用APIを無料で提供」と発表
2023年1月にTwitterが突如サードパーティー製クライアントアプリの締め出しを実施し、1月20日には正式にサードパーティー製クライアントアプリを禁止にしたことを発表しました。また、2月2日にはTwitter APIの無料提供が終了することもアナウンスされました。しかし、Twitterのイーロン・マスクCEOは、優れたコンテンツを提供するボットに対して無料の専用APIを提供する方針であることを明らかにしています。
Elon Musk says bots with ‘good content’ can use Twitter’s API for free - The Verge
https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/5/23586577/elon-musk-bots-good-content-twitters-api-free
Elon Musk says Twitter will provide a free write-only API to bots providing ‘good’ content | TechCrunch
https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/04/elon-musk-says-twitter-will-provide-a-free-write-only-api-to-bots-providing-good-content/
Twitterは2023年2月2日に、2023年2月9日をもってAPIの無料提供が終了し、有料でAPIを提供するようになると発表しました。
Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead ????— Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev)
マスク氏はAPIの無料提供を終了する理由として、「詐欺やスパムボットによる悪用」を挙げています。なお、マスク氏はAPIを月額100ドル(約1万3000円)で提供する予定であることも明かしました。
Yeah, free API is being abused badly right now by bot scammers & opinion manipulators. There’s no verification process or cost, so easy to spin up 100k bots to do bad things.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
Just ~$100/month for API access with ID verification will clean things up greatly.
APIの無料提供終了によって、Twitter APIを利用するOAuthが使用できなくなり、Twitterアカウントを利用してのログインができなくなる可能性が危惧されています。
一方で2023年2月5日に、マスク氏は「皆さまからのフィードバックに応えて、Twitterは無料で優れたコンテンツを提供するボットに対して軽量で書き込み専用のAPIを提供します」と述べています。
Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
マスク氏のこの発表に対して、テクノロジー系ニュースサイトのThe VergeやTech Crunchは「マスク氏がどのコンテンツを『優れた』と判断するか不明です。また、無料提供を決定するプロセスなどが現状は不透明です」と疑問を呈しています。
・関連記事
TwitterがAPIの無料提供を終了へ、アカウント連携などに影響か - GIGAZINE
Twitterがあらゆるサードパーティー製アプリを許可しないことを公式発表 - GIGAZINE
Twitterがサードパーティー製クライアントの不具合についてようやく公式に言及 - GIGAZINE
サードパーティー製Twitterクライアントアプリの「Tweetbot」はTwitterから意図的に締め出されている可能性 - GIGAZINE
Twitterがサードパーティ向け新API「Twitter API v2」をリリース、これまで3分割されていたAPIが統合され面倒な移行が不要に - GIGAZINE
・関連コンテンツ